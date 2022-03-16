The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings got out to an early lead, then withstood a late surge from the visiting Nettleton Lady Tigers on March 10, holding on for a non-division win, 9-6.
Madi Cotharp got the win in the circle, limiting the Lady Tigers to five runs on eight hits in 6 ⅓ innings.
Coltharp got off to a rocky start, surrendering a leadoff single to Tamiya Martin, who came around to score on a single by Nealy Williams.
North Pontotoc answered in the bottom of the frame, however, as Brooke McBrayer legged out an infield hit, stole second, then scored on an RBI single to right-center by Abby Waldron to knot the score at 1.
Kat Smith beat out an infield single, then Coltharp hit one right on the screws that proved too hot to handle at third. With the bases loaded and one out, Lacie Simmons launched a sacrifice fly to right, deep enough to score Waldron tagging from third for a 2-1 Lady Viking lead. Lexi Walker stung a liner down the left-field line that scored two more, and the Lady Vikings led 4-1 going into the second.
Coltharp tore through the top of the second, starting with two outs on two pitches. She only had to throw five pitches in the frame.
Annabelle Berryhill singled to start the Lady Vikings in the bottom of the second. McBrayer drove her in with a single to center and a 5-1 North Pontotoc lead. The Lady Tigers turned a sharp 3-2 double play, but North wasn’t finished in the inning. Waldron reached on an error, Smith singled to right, then RBI knocks from Coltharp and Simmons led to a 7-1 Lady Vikings lead, and that was all for Nettleton starter Kennice Finnie. Anna Claire Harris took the circle in relief and got a popup to end the inning.
Coltharp had another trouble-free inning in the top of the third, fielding a comebacker herself, then short-stop Kam Thomas followed with a smooth, vacuum scoop and throw, and Simmons reeled in a lazy fly to left.
The Lady Tigers scored another run in the top of the fourth, as Zion Seals led off with a double, then came home on a liner to center from Zyah Gunter. Harris was hit by a pitch, then Coltharp notched a strikeout. Cam Thomas turned in the defensive gem of the game at shortstop, leaping to full extension to snag a liner off the bat of a slap hitter, then snapping a throw to McBrayer covering second and doubling off the runner.
Gunter turned in an unassisted double play to end a Lady Viking threat in the bottom of the fourth, stepping on third for a force then throwing across the diamond for the out at first.
Emma Burke notched a pair of nifty defensive plays at third base in the top of the fifth, making a nice catch, backpedaling on a popup, then snagging a sharply hit grounder and throwing to second for a force out.
In the top of the sixth, right-fielder Annabelle Berryhill showed off her cannon, charging in on a shallow liner and firing a one-hop strike to Burke at third who applied a sharp tag to nail the runner.
Berryhill and Thomas singled to start the bottom of the sixth. A lapse of concentration by Nettleton allowed Berryhill to score, then Smith rolled out to first to plate Thomas for the final run.
Kat Smith took the circle in relief for North with runners at second and third and one out in the top of the seventh. She surrendered a sacrifice fly that plated the sixth run for Nettleton, then catcher Lexi Walker made a nifty, diving tag on a runner attempting to steal home to end the game.
The Lady Vikings lost to the Pontotoc Lady Warriors (7-2) on Friday night, 4-0. Smith took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits and striking out three in seven innings.
Coach Dana Rhea was pleased with his team’s early season performance.
“I’m super proud of the effort and attitude our kids are playing with,” said Rhea. “They are playing and practicing the way a ball club is supposed to.”