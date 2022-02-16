North Pontotoc's Abby Waldron rounds third to a high-five from Coach Dana Rhea after blasting a two-run homer in the Lady Vikings' season-opening 7-4 win over New Hope at a tournament in Tupelo on Saturday.
Abby Waldron crushed a two-run home-run to left-center in the top of the third inning on Saturday, propelling the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings to a non-division, season-opening win over New Hope, 7-4.
The Lady Vikings (as did Pontotoc and South Pontotoc) played in a jamboree at Veterans’ Park in Tupelo. Temperatures were frigid, and North Pontotoc got a 1:30 start time for their only contest of the day.
The Lady Vikings wasted no time as, in the top of the first, Brooke McBrayer singled off Lady Trojan starter Kensley Woolbright, followed by an RBI single from Waldron, the first of her five in the game, to plate the first run of the Lady Vikings’ 2022 campaign.
North starting pitcher Kathryn Smith notched the first of her five strikeouts to help keep the Lady Trojans scoreless in the bottom of the first.
Short-stop Cam Thomas turned in a defensive gem in the bottom of second, when, with two on and one out, she dove to field a grounder and got the force out at third base. That helped Smith get out of the inning unscathed, after allowing a leadoff hit and issuing a walk.
Madison Caltharp got North in business in the third inning by legging out a bunt single, then stealing second. Cam Thomas drove her in with a two-out, RBI single, setting the stage for Waldron’s blast.
Emma Burk added an RBI for the Lady Vikings in the fourth.
New Hope’s big inning came in the fifth, when they plated three runs, led by hits from Lexi McBrayer and Adi Dueitt.
Smith got the win for North, going five innings (complete game) and surrendering four runs on six hits.
Conerly Moody went 2-3 at the plate to lead New Hope.
This marked the first, regular season win for new head coach Dana Rhea, who took over the helm of the program last May, succeeding Coach Cee Cee Cavanaugh, who stepped aside after nine seasons. Rhea coached the North Pontotoc girls in summer ball before school resumed for the 2021-22 year. A Union County native, Rhea won a 6-A state championship as head coach at Tupelo in 2017. He began his career at Nettleton, and most recently coached at Kossuth.
"I thought we looked good in spots, and struggled a little in others,” said Rhea. “I'm super proud of how our ladies held their composure through the rough spots. I thought we played well, especially for our first game.”
The Lady VIkings are next scheduled to play at Mooreville on Feb. 22.