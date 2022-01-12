ECRU- The North Pontotoc girls opened up a big first half lead against Potts Camp last Tuesday night, cruising to a 66-51 home win over the Lady Cardinals.
Bella Hayes started things off with a basket for the Lady Vikings, and post player Laura Cobb was fouled and knocked down two free throws. Kierra Green fired a pass inside to Cobb for a layup, and Hayes added another basket to make it 8-1. Gracie Corley made a free throw, then drove the baseline for a tough reverse layup that extended the North lead to 11-2. Potts Camp got a three from Malasha Faulkner, and another basket cut the deficit to four. North’s Lana McCord later drilled a 3-pointer to make it 14-7 after one quarter.
Green slashed into the lane and again dished to Cobb for an easy layup. Faulkner answered with a driving bucket for Potts Camp before North pulled away. A big run was sparked by Corley, who hit a pair of free throws before rolling in back-to-back layups to make it 22-9. The Lady Cardinals Jakedria Love scored, but it did little to stem the tide.
Hayes made a free throw, and North controlled a loose ball offensive rebound after the second shot, leading to a layup by Envi Judon. Hayes then scored on a layup, and Judon knocked down two free throws. Emma Burk knocked down a runner in the lane before grabbing a steal and firing the ball to Mallory Robinson for an easy two. That gave the Lady Vikings a 20-point lead at 33-13 after a 19-6 run. North took a 35-19 lead into halftime after Judon hit two more free throws in the final half minute.
The Lady Vikings maintained control throughout the second half. North got 3-pointers from Hayes and Corley in the third quarter, as well as baskets from Cobb, Judon and Burk. A short run from Potts Camp via six points from Faulkner brought them to within 47-35 at the end of the third, but North quickly pushed the lead to 54-38. The Lady Cardinals trimmed it to an 11-point game with just under four minutes to play, but Green came up with a steal and found Robinson for a layup, stamping out any rally chances as North went on to build as much as a 19-point lead once again.
“It was the first game after Christmas break; we were sloppy and turned the ball over a lot,” said North Pontotoc coach Rob Browning. “Ultimately, us being able to defend allowed us to score some baskets and give ourselves a cushion we could build on as the game went on.”