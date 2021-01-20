ECRU– Naomi Camposeco scored two goals for the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings, as they cruised to a 3-0 division win over the Ripley Lady Tigers last week. The win keeps the Lady Vikings in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“Naomi played great tonight; she made a great pass to herself and used her speed to score on her goal in the first half,” said Lady Vikings head coach Kyle Robbins. “We had to shift things around tonight and moved Naomi up top, and she was able get some through balls and create some offense for us.”
Camposeco scored in the first half to give the Lady Vikings a 1-0 lead at halftime. Gabby Gonzales scored a few moments later for North Pontotoc to make it 2-0. Gonzales and Camposeco would both attempt two more shots apiecem, but neither could find the back of the net. Campanseco scored her second goal of the game under with under five minutes left in the game to finish off the Lady Tigers 3-0.
“We have had a rough week without our captain Lisbeth Tovar, and to come out tonight and get a win without her was big for us,” said coach Robbins. “I feel like we are finally clicking, and when we get her back and get some other girls healthy and then we will be fine.”
(B) Ripley 2, North Pontotoc 1
The Ripley Tigers defeated the North Pontotoc boys 2-1. Freddie Lopez and Alan Rangel scored for the Tigers. Mason Beaman scored for the Vikings, who struggled to advance the ball in Ripley territory all night.
“I’m proud of the boys; they fought hard, and I thought they played better than the scoreboard reflected,” said North Pontotoc head coach Donnie Sellers. "We knew they would key on Samuel (Franco), and he was able to get some looks late; but considering how tough it’s been the past two weeks, trying to find a new identity, I thought we played great.”
Ripley held possession for most of the first half. Freddy Lopez placed a nice shot on the goal, but it was defended well by North goalie Aiden Ellis. Ellis defended a corner kick, a free kick and a header by Ripley’s Eduardo Jovel moments later. Alan Rangel scored for Ripley a few minutes later to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Freddy Lopez scored with under ten minutes left in the first half to give Ripley a 2-0 lead. Moments later Mason Beaman scored from the top of the box to cut into the Tigers lead and make it 2-1 at halftime.
Samuel Franco was finally able to find space late in the second half and took three shots on goal, but none would find the back of the net for the Vikings.