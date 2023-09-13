Madi Coltharp dive

North Pontotoc's Madi Coltharp dives for a save in the Lady Vikings' division win over Senatobia on Sept. 5. The Lady Vikings lost to South at the Pontotoc County Tournament on Saturday, but that didn't count as a division game. The Lady Vikings will travel to South on Sept. 26 for a REAL division game. 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings showed grit last Tuesday to pick up a division win, edging Senatobia 3-2 in a back and forth five-set matchup.

