North Pontotoc's Madi Coltharp dives for a save in the Lady Vikings' division win over Senatobia on Sept. 5. The Lady Vikings lost to South at the Pontotoc County Tournament on Saturday, but that didn't count as a division game. The Lady Vikings will travel to South on Sept. 26 for a REAL division game.
ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings showed grit last Tuesday to pick up a division win, edging Senatobia 3-2 in a back and forth five-set matchup.
North got off to a fast start. Layla Moore smacked a kill to give the Lady Vikings the lead, and Madi Coltharp followed with four consecutive aces to make it 6-1.
Solid serving from the Lady Warriors’ Erin Burrow helped tighten it up to 9-7 before the Lady Vikings scored 10 of the next 12 points, highlighted by kills from Ella Lilly, Kendall Villareal, Moore and Taytum Holt. They kept at least an 8-point lead thereafter and went on to take the first set 25-15.
Senatobia was in control throughout most of the second set. They built a 16-8 lead, but the Lady Vikings fought back. Maggie McClain perfectly placed a touch shot, and later Carol Anne Wise had two aces. Coltharp had a block at the net to get North within 3 at 20-17. After kills from Villareal and Moore, an ace from Holt pulled North to within 23-22. Another strong serve from Holt helped tie it 23-23, but Senatobia pulled out the following two points to win the set.
The third set was very tight as well. The Lady Vikings led most of the way. Holt made a number of big plays, both kills and a stretch of difficult to handle serves that helped North lead 11-6. Additional big plays by Villareal, Coltharp and Moore helped North to go up 16–10. Five straight Senatobia points tied it at 16. The Lady Vikings regained the lead and were up 22-20 after a big serve from Holt led to a point, but Senatobia closed out the set strong to take it 25-23 and go up 2 sets to 1.
North responded in the must-win fourth set. McClain had a couple of key plays early on, and the Lady Vikings took control with an 8-1 run. An ace by Evie Coker and a kill by Villareal put North up 17-9. Three kills from Moore helped North extend the lead to 23-15. The Lady Warriors had a late rally to pull within one, but the Lady Vikings prevailed in the third straight 25-23 set.
The Lady Vikings started strong in the fifth set and stayed on top in the early going, leading by as many as four. Senatobia then tied it up and briefly took an 11-10 lead. However, North made the key plays during the following decisive stretch. Wise drilled an ace to put the Lady Vikings ahead once again, and Joselin Acosta had a kill to make it 13-11. North won the set 15-12 to take the match, winning five of the final six points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.