ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings fought through periodic full court presses, and a game high 18 points from South Pontotoc’s Maggie Gaspard, to pull off a bit of an upset win over their county rivals, the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars on Jan 27, holding on for 44-41 win.

