ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings fought through periodic full court presses, and a game high 18 points from South Pontotoc’s Maggie Gaspard, to pull off a bit of an upset win over their county rivals, the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars on Jan 27, holding on for 44-41 win.
North’s Gracie Corley scored a team high 12, and Kiara Shelly added 10, as the Lady Vikings hung tough on their home court.
A strong turn around shot in the lane by Morgan Harrison (10 pts) helped South open an early 6-2 lead. Corley spearheaded the Lady Viking defense in applying a full court press of their own, but Gaspard managed to beat it and knocked down a jumper. A bucket from Meekness Harvey cut South’s lead to 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second, Harrison continued to pose a formidable presence in the paint for the Lady Cougars, going up strong for another score and a 13-5 South Pontotoc lead.
Corley demonstrated the scrappiness that eventually helped North pull off the win when she tied up a South offensive player for a jump ball that went to North. Moments later, Corley got a long pass ahead to Shelly for a score, then she grabbed a steal for a score that cut South’s lead to 13-8.
North’s Envi Judon went glass for a nifty jumper, then Corley kicked out to Bella Hayes for a 3-pointer, and North pulled even at 15 with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Shelly hit an athletic runner, moving right-to-left across the lane, and North led 20-18 going into intermission.
Due to a humorous intercom oversight early in the second half, the girls were serenaded with “Paradise City” by Guns-N-Roses as they came out of a break and resumed play. Gaspard knocked down a 3 pointer, and Anna Brooke Sullian made good on a turn-around, and, just like that, South again led 28-23. Scuffling back, North’s Bella Hayes knocked down her second 3 of the night, then Judon scored on an inbounds pass from Corley, and the game was tied 33-33 headed in the final frame.
At the start of the fourth, North’s Emma Burk snapped a pass inside to Judon for a score, then Lana McCord forced a jump ball. South’s Harrison again scored on the inside. An offensive putback from Judon, and a blocked shot from Bella Hayes gave North a surge of energy and revved up the crowd. Corley’s free throws down the stretch helped seal the win.
North’s defense was a big factor in their win. North’s coach, Rob Browning, said he was proud of his players.
“Our girls showed a lot of fight, and we got some really big stops,” said Browning, whose girls improved to 9-7 (4-4). “Gracie (Corley), Envi (Judon), and Lana (McCord) made some big shots down the stretch.”
Boys
The South boys defeated North in the nightcap, 76-42.
Brailon Walls scored a game high 24, including seven 3-pointers, and Pacey Matthews added 15, as the Cougars cruised to the win.
Nick Burchfield had 11 for North, and Amari Hubbard scored 10.
Picking up action in the first quarter, North’s Joseph Spratt spun in the lane for a deuce, and Burchfield knocked down a 3-pointer, but a spin in the lane for a score by Matthews, followed by an offensive putback kept the Cougars out front. South’s Brayden Gazaway swooped in for a score, and South led 19-10 at the end of the opening frame.
North’s Eli Baker made a nice head fake and score early in the second quarter, and Hubbard took a good defensive charge in the lane to end a Cougar scoring threat. On the other end, a bucket-plus-one by Matthews, and a nifty layup by Cole Chrestman gave the Cougars a comfortable 36-16 lead at halftime.
