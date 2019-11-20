SPRINGVILLE- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings made key plays in the second half to grind out a 51-45 road win over county rival South Pontotoc last Thursday.
"We knew it was going to be a nip and tuck contest," said North head coach Matt Waldrop. "Both teams played at a high level. You just have to grind it out and execute down the stretch to pull out a game like that, and our kids responded really well."
The game went back and forth in the first half. The Lady Vikings took the early lead on a putback by Shemiah Hadley before South got a driving basket from Maisy Canerdy and free throw from Laila Houpt to go up 3-2. Hadley hit a free throw after intercepting a pass and driving to the basket to tie things at 3-3, and Riley Mitchell gave the Lady Vikings the lead once again when she corralled a loose ball after a missed 3-pointer and laid it in. South's Sydney Brazil knocked down a pull-up jumper to tie things up, but the Lady Vikings got two threes from Mitchell and Maddie Guerin to pull ahead 11-5.
Rebekah Pilcher drove to the basket for two for the Lady Cougars; then Haisley Coker hit a short touch shot in the lane for North. The Lady Cougars pulled to within 13-9 when Maggie Rose Gaspard hit a long jumper at the first quarter buzzer.
South parlayed that momentum into a run to start the second quarter. Pilcher found Brazil cutting to the basket for a layup, and Gaspard hit another jumper. Pilcher then was the recipient of a nice pass from Anna Catherine Roye for a basket that put South ahead 15-13, and Caroline Cook nailed a short turnaround jumper in the post to make it 17-13. Hadley scored off of the offensive glass for North, and soon after the Lady Vikings retook the lead 20-19 after a 3-pointer from Hadley and layup from Coker. The Lady Cougars retook the lead on a free throw from Canerdy and went up 24-20 after a 3-pointer from Roye.
The Lady Vikings scored four of final five points of the half. Coker hit a jumper with an assist from Hadley after the defense collapsed to double team her in the post, and Hadley connected with a one-handed floater off of a drive to pull North within 25-24 at the half.
The game slowly turned in the third quarter. The Lady Vikings limited South to five points and just two field goals in the quarter on baskets by Pilcher and Roye. North ended the quarter on a 7-0 run. Macey Thomas drilled a 3-pointer to put the Lady Vikings up 31-30. North forced a turnover, and Hadley found Mitchell for a layup on a fast break. Guerin then scored in the post to make it 35-30 headed into the final quarter.
It continued to be a battle until the end. A cutting layup from Belle Ross off of a Hadley pass gave the Lady Vikings a 7-point lead early in the fourth, but the Lady Cougars battled back. Baskets from Cook and Canerdy pulled South to within two at 41-39 with 2:49 to play, but Maddie Guerin posted up and hit a short jump shot to make it a 43-39 game. Brazil scored for the Lady Cougars to again get it to a two-point game at 43-41. A key sequence occurred with just under two minutes to play. Thomas missed a free throw, but hustled to run down her own rebound to keep possession for the Lady Vikings, leading to a Hadley basket off of an offensive rebound that made it 45-41. Guerin would get to foul line and hit one of two to extend the lead to 5, and after a South free throw from Roye to trim the deficit to four with 52 seconds to play, Hadley sealed the win with consecutive baskets on a runner and putback of a missed free throw that extended the lead to 8.
"We adjusted defensively and did a better job in the third quarter, sort of slowed them down a little," Waldrop said.
Earlier in the week North Pontotoc had defeated Houlka 60-14 on Monday night. On Friday the Lady Vikings moved to 5-0 on the year with a 48-19 victory over Falkner.
Despite the close loss, the Lady Cougars still won two of three on the week. They went on the road to defeat New Albany 42-36 on Tuesday and topped Bruce on Friday to improve to 5-2 on the year.