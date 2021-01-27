NEW ALBANY- Both North Pontotoc soccer teams fell in shutout losses to New Albany in their final action of the season last Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs, the division champs, improved to 6-1 in Division 1-4A with a 3-0 shutout of the Lady Vikings in the opening match. Three players contributed to the scoring for New Albany.
Caroline King didn't waste any time finding net as she scored the opening goal three minutes in for the early 1-0 lead.
Rosa Lopez added to the lead with her goal in the 13th minute off an assist from King to put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-0.
New Albany's Ingrid Ojeda scored the final goal off a Lady Bulldog corner during the 62nd minute for the 3-0 final.
The win was the second consecutive for the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Vikings in four days.
"Having played North Pontotoc back to back was definitely something our defenders took advantage of," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "Ingrid and Mia (Regalado) played really well to control the back line. They had more chances on goal than I would have liked but Lucy (King) had another solid night in goal to keep the clean sheet."
(B) New Albany 4, North Pontotoc 0
In the boys contest, New Albany's Dani Avila celebrated senior night by recording the hat trick (3 goals) to help the Bulldogs secure the 4-0 win.
"I think the boys did a great job coming out prepared to play," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "Emotions were high from Senior Night, as well as playing the same team in a three day span. It was a lot to ask of the players to come in focused, and prepared to battle, but they did a fantastic job of having the proper mindset."
Avila scored his first goal in the 15th minute as he caught the Viking keeper out of the goal and floated a perfectly placed shot over him to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Avila struck again in the 22nd minute, as he converted on the penalty kick following a Viking foul inside the 18 for the 2-0 advantage. That put a wrap on the scoring for the rest of the first half.
New Albany seized the initiative early in the second half when Parker Clayton scored in the 42nd minute to raise the score to 3-0.
Avila finished off his scoring for the night in the 57th minute with his third goal to give the Bulldogs the final margin of 4-0 on a breakaway.
Vogel was pleased with his defensive players as they notched another shutout on the season.
"Defensively we knew we had to shut down their key players, and we did just that," Vogel said. "Our defense and goal keeper have been stellar throughout division play, and have really come together as a unit. It was also nice to get all players involved in the game, a chance for them to develop on the field."