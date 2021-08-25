North Pontotoc's Kam Thomas prepares to serve in the Lady Vikings' win over Booneville last Tuesday. Like South Pontotoc, North has temporarily switched to a virtual school model and therefore suspended all sporting events through at least the end of August.
ECRU – After having lost to Myrtle 3-0 on Aug. 16, the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings bounced back last Tuesday to defeat Booneville in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13, and 25-19, last week. North is now 2-3 on the season.
Coach Amanda Puckett was pleased.
“I am really thankful for a win and glad the girls rallied together and came back after not playing well last night,” said Puckett. "We looked a lot better tonight, and communicated better, and it showed on the scoreboard.”
With the score tied 2-2 in the first set, Kam Thomas delivered two kills and Gracie Corley had an ace to aid North to a 9-0 run. Thomas and Karson Mitchell added another kill moments later to help North extend its lead to 15-7. Bella Gates added an ace later in the set as North cruised to a 1-0 advantage.
North continued playing stong at the net and serving well in the second set. Gates and Gracie Corley served early aces to pace the Lady Vikings to a 7-4 lead. Jessie Leigh Corley then stepped up and carried North the rest of the way. The senior scored on four kills and three aces to lead North to a 2-0 lead.
“We had some girls out on quarantine so we had to move our libero out to be our outside hitter,” said Puckett, “I was really pleased with how well she (Jesse Corley) played and handled it.”
Kam Thomas paced the Lady Vikings in the third set. North was down 10-5 early, until she picked up two aces, along with an ace apiece from Gates and Gracie Corley, to help North go on a 6-0 run and take the lead. Thomas and Jessie Corley both add aces in the final stretch to finish off the Lady Blue Devils.
The Lady Vikings' match against county rival South Pontotoc, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled, due to both schools switching to a virtual attendance model for two weeks over COVID concerns. Neither program will play this week. The South verses North match has been rescheudled for Sept. 11.