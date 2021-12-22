North Pontotoc hosted a division matchup against the Ripley Tigers Thursday night for an unseasonably warm night of soccer.
The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Tigers, moving them to 2-2 in division play (3-8 overall). The Lady Tigers may have had first possession, but the Lady Vikings quickly stole the show. On her third attempt, North forward Anne Crotwell connected for the first Lady Viking goal at 37:03. The Lady Vikings attempted another eight goals before the half, but the score would rest at 1-0 until the second half.
The Lady Vikings scored on their third attempt at 18:06 in the second half as Crotwell put up her second goal of the night after a long dribble tiptoeing the sideline. Kyndall Roberts put up the next goal at the 15:44 mark, and Crotwell rounded out the night with her third goal to end the game with the Lady Vikings defeating the Lady Tigers 4-0.
The Vikings faced a tough matchup against the Ripley Tigers. Ripley’s #4 Mchki Castro put up two goals in the first half of play, and setup his teammate Freddy Lopez's goal to put the Tigers up by three going into the second half of play. The Vikings were finally able to connect after the half at 29:37 with a goal from David Tovar, bringing the score to 1-3. Lopez and Jonathan Tovar put up two more goals, ending the game at 5-1 in favor of the Tigers. The Tigers advance to 9-1 on the season (4-0 in division), while the Vikings sit at 6-6 (1-3 in division).
Both teams will have a rematch against the Tigers to ring in the new year on January 4, 2022.