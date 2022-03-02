The Pontotoc Lady Warriors cruised to an easy victory over East Union 9-1 on Feb. 15.
The Women of the Tribe got on the board in the first inning when Kelsy Spears homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.
Kinsey Cayson was the winning pitcher for Lady Warriors. She pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out six and issuing no free passes.
Josie Mae Bell toed the rubber for East Union. She gave up nine runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out four.
Pontotoc banged out nine hits on the day. Channing Lane, Addison Owen, Cayson, and Joryie McKnight all collected multiple hits for Lady Warriors.
East Union collected six hits.
Lady Warriors 12 Booneville 0
Averi Bridgman took the circle for the Pontotoc Lady Warriors on Feb. 19 and pitched a shutout against Booneville 12-0.
In the first inning, the Lady Warriors got their offense started when Sadie Stegall singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
One bright spot for Booneville was a double by Eckford Ikea in the second inning.
Bridgman went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out seven.
Booneville's pitcher went three innings, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits, striking out one and walking zero.
Pontotoc hit one home run on the day. Stegall went yard in the second inning.
The Lady Warriors tallied 13 hits in the game. Ella Lilly and Stegall both managed multiple hits. Pontotoc didn't commit a single error in the field. Kelsy Spears had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.
Pontotoc Coach Michael Wildmon said he was encouraged by what he's seen so far.
"We've been pleased with how we have played," said Wildmon. "Pitching has been solid so far and we have seen really good at bats from a lot of different players. We feel like we still have a lot of room to grow & get better. Excited to have a our full team on the field so we can begin to prepare for the division schedule that's about to start."