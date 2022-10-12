PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors advanced in the Class 4A volleyball playoffs Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 home victory over Greenwood.
The match was shortened to two out of three sets by request of the Lady Bulldogs.
Pontotoc scored the first five points, including an opening kill by Maggie Kimble and three aces by Mollie Rackley. Sadie Stegall and Kimble soon notched kills to make it 7-3. After a Greenwood point, Stegall spiked home an answer, and the Lady Warriors then ripped off five straight points behind strong serving from Izzy Park to extend the lead to 13-3. Stegall drilled two additional kills during the stretch, with two aces from Park. The Lady Warriors continued to pull away, with kill points from Ava Robbins and Channing Lane, as well as two aces from Mackenzie McGuirt. Robbins smacked a kill to finish off a 25-10 first set win.
The Lady Warriors’ junior varsity made up the majority of the lineup during the second set. PHS again started fast, racing out to a 7-2 lead after an ace by McGuirt. Mallie Maffett later dropped in an ace, followed by an Aubree Berry kill that made it 11-6. Maffett next made a nice set, which led to a kill by Lane. Lane made another big kill to end the ensuing rally, this one after a set by Berry. After an ace by Ava Whiteside and subsequent kill by McGuirt, PHS held a 18-12 lead. Greenwood, however, battled back to tie things up and take a 19-18 lead. Pontotoc’s starters then returned to close things out. Alayna Ball smashed a kill to put the Lady Warriors up 21-20, and they strung together the next four points to take the set and match.
“Over the past couple of weeks we have been playing a lot better and playing together,” said Pontotoc coach Kate Osbirn. “The first set we started out with our normal six. At the start of the second set everybody kind of wanted the JV to start us off, so we were able to get them some good reps. They did well and were up for a long time. We sent our seniors back in, because this is the last time we will play on our court this year. Greenwood had tied us up, and so it worked out that they were able to close it out for us.”
The Lady Warriors were set to travel to South Pontotoc for a second round match on Tuesday night.
“Those kind of (rivalry) games always make it more interesting, so we are excited to get to play them,” Osbirn said.
