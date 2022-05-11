It’s raining, it’s pouring, the Lady Warriors are scoring. That’s the headline of Monday, May 2, night’s deciding–albeit soggy–Game 3; the Round 2 win that catapulted Pontotoc into the third round against Kosciusko, the first game of which was set for May 5.
Ella Hill provided some late-inning fireworks, first, crushing a two-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth, then, making a bid for catch of the year by reeling in a deep liner, with two out and one on, slamming the door on the Lady Cavaliers.
The ball that Hill caught looked like a sure double off the bat, but she got a great jump toward the right-center gap. Hill caught the liner on a dead run, looking over her right shoulder. Pontotoc had just issued an intentional pass to Ashlyn Jordan, who started the game for Caledonia by cracking a triple off the left-center wall. That’s when thunderstorms delayed play for an hour.
It was important for the teams to finish the game so baseball players, coaches, and other people of good will helped roll out the tarp in record time then,the teams hunkered in their respective dugouts. The Pontotoc girls passed the time by joining arms and singing Christian contemporary songs, as well as whacking each other with pink balloons, glittery signs that read “seniors” and anything else handy. It was great for morale.
When the skies cleared ace Averi Bridgman resumed the circle and dispatched Caledonia without surrendering a run, even with the triple looming.
Joyrie McKnight led off with a slap single, the first hit of her 4-4 performance, and Addison Owen moved her to third with a rollout. McKnight scored on a wild pitch by Jordan, and the Women of the Tribe took a lead they never surrendered.
A leadoff double by Caledonia’s Brooke Knopp in the top of the third came to naught, as catcher Kelsy Spears caught the second of three pop ups on the night to help squelch the threat. Allie Beckley swung away to start her at-bat in the bottom of the third, then fooled everybody by dropping a perfectly placed bunt down the third-base line for a single. McKnight pulled one through the right side to put runners at first and third with one out. Beckley scampered home on a wild pitch, then Channing Lane nailed a double to left-center, plating Sadie Stegall who reached on a walk. Pontotoc led 3-0.
Bridgman dropped in one of her nastiest offspeed pitches of the night for a strikeout in the top of the fourth. Caledonia’s Kaydence Sudduth got a hard-hit, two-out single to left, but Bridgman pitched around it.
Bridgman sawed through the first two Lady Cavalier hitters in the top of the fifth before Lauren Brown reached on an error. Addison Finch turned in a great at-bat, fouling off numerous pitches before hitting an RBI-single to left, plating Brown for Caledonia’s only run.
Sudduth robbed Allie Beckley of a double in the bottom of the fifth by backhanding a screamer on one hop at third and throwing across the diamond. It was just a tip-the-helmet, outstanding play.
McKnight beat out an infield single, then Owen was hit by a pitch. Lane got behind two strikes, then kept her head down and barreled up a screaming bouncer that nearly nicked the second base umpire on its way into left. That scored McKnight and Owen for a 5-1 lead.
Beckley drifted from short into shallow left-center to track down a popup and help Bridgman cruise through the top of the sixth.
Spears nailed a standup double against the base of the wall in left-center to start the bottom of the sixth. Bridgman helped her own cause by following with an RBI double to score pinch-runner Jazmine Cuellar. That set the stage for Hill’s homer and the final flourish to victory.
Bridgman got the win, holding the Lady Cavs to only 1 run on 3 hits while fanning 6.
The Lady Warriors churned out 10 hits in the game.
Pontotoc lost Game 1 in the 2nd Round series at home on March 25, 5-4, then won Game 2 on the road the next day, 8-1.