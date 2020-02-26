PONTOTOC- For the second straight postseason game, the Pontotoc Lady Warriors (29-3) jumped out to a big early lead on their way to a blowout win. PHS rolled past Greenwood 76-55 to advance to this Friday's MHSAA Class 4A girls quarterfinals at Mississippi Valley State University.
They will take on Choctaw Central in a 7:00 p.m. matchup.
Greenwood's Aliya Herron hit a three to cut it to a 9-7 Pontotoc lead early on, but the Lady Warriors exploded offensively over the remainder of the opening quarter.
Sky Vaughn immediately answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing trip downcourt. DeeDee Shephard then drew a foul on a shot attempt from downtown, knocking down all three free throws. After a Lady Bulldog turnover, Angela Middleton rolled in a transition layup while drawing a foul, converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe to put Pontotoc up double digits at 18-7.
Shephard drilled a 3-pointer, and Allie Beckley hit a tough, pull-up jump shot before Greenwood scored to break a 14-0 Lady Warrior run. However, the Lady Warriors continued to dominate. Sloan Sansing buried a 3-pointer, and Samya Brooks knocked a free throw. Amber McCoy got a steal and drained a jumper on a fast break, Middleton hit a runner, and Brooks caught a long outlet pass for a layup at the buzzer to put PHS up 33-13.
Greenwood scored the first basket of the second quarter before another big run for the Lady Warriors, this time a 13-1 scoring spurt. Brooks dished off to Sky Vaughn for a layup, and Brooks followed her own miss for a putback basket. Pontotoc got a basket and a free throw from Jadyn Spears as well as baskets from McCoy, Brooks, and Beckley to go up 46-16 by the 2:21 mark. Middleton came up with a steal and drove down for an easy layup before Vaughn scored the final six points of the half, the final bucket coming when Sansing fired a pass to her for a layup at the buzzer to give Pontotoc a commanding 54-24 halftime lead.
In the third, the Lady Warriors got six points from Sansing on a pair of 3-pointers. Shephard added five points along with four points each from Brooks and Middleton. McCoy also knocked down a free throw in the quarter, as Pontotoc led 74-39 at the start of the fourth.
Middleton hit a runner seconds into the fourth for the Lady Warriors' final points of the night. A 16-0 Greenwood run over the final 7 minutes of the game only served to make the game appear closer than it was, as the Lady Warriors still cruised to a 21-point victory.
Vaughn led four Lady Warriors in double figures with 15 points. Shephard finished with 14, Middleton 13 and Brooks 11.