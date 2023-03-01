The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated the Tishomingo County Lady Braves in round three playoff action, 56-44.
Alayna Ball had 13 points, Channing Lane 11, Sadie Stegall 9, Kori Grace Ware 8, and Mackenzie McGuirt 8.
Ball wasted little time getting into the scoring column, knocking down a 3-pointer. Tish County’s Abbi Reed (9 points) made good on a left-handed jumper.
Ball found McGuirt inside with a nice touch pass for a score. The Lady Braves employed a full-court press, but Jazmine Cuellar was able to beat it, and got the ball ahead to McGuirt for another basket.
Ware got an offensive putback, then Lane drove baseline for a nifty 8-foot jumper. Tishomingo’s Ashley Ray threw a nice head fake and scored, but Pontotoc led 18-10 at the end of the opening frame.
Sadie Stegall and Kori Grace Ware played strong defense in the paint, and they combined to block a Tish County shot. Ella Hill grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Ball on a breakaway. Lane got a nice look inside to Stegall for a score.
Tishomingo’s Reese Moore completed a basket-plus-one, and Zareli Ozuna made good on a contested layup. Pontotoc’s Alayna Ball gathered an offensive rebound and eventually got the ball back, cutting in along the baseline for a score. Stegall hit a nifty runner along the baseline and Pontotoc led 33-18 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, Ava Reed got a nice assist inside to Abbi Reed for a score to start the Lady Braves. Stegall answered for Pontotoc with a strong spin and score. Channing Lane got the edge and skirted around the defense, cutting along the baseline for another score. Pontotoc led 41-32 headed into the final frame.
To start the fourth, Kori Grace Ware scored on a breakaway. Tishomingo’s Ozuna went hard down the center of the lane for a bucket. Ball pulled down a big offensive rebound later in the quarter. It helped control the pace of the late minutes and held Tishomingo at bay, behind 10 points. Free-throws from Lane and Cuellar helped seal the win.
Afterwards, Pontotoc Coach Kyle Heard was pleased with his team's effort.
"I'm just very proud of our girls competitiveness and will to win," said Heard. "If we continue to play as a team, with great effort, we can accomplish great things."
The Lady Warriors were set to play Quitman in the semi-finals on Monday.
