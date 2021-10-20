PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors were in peak playoff form last week, showing why they were the defending runners-up in the state and advancing to this year’s North Half finals.
The Women of the Tribe made short work of visiting Greenwood in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Oct. 12, (25-12, 25-6, 25-5), then went on the road and beat Tishomingo County in four sets (25-13, 25-20, 19-25, and 24-8).
The Lady Warriors looked sharp, focused, and, as Coach Annie McGregor has emphasized throughout their postseason run, they maintained high energy and minimized mistakes.
“It’s amazing to me that, when someone is having a bad moment, her teammates pick her up and rally around her,” said McGregor, after the Tishomingo County win. “These girls just don’t get rattled.”
At the Elite 8 round in Tishomingo, Caroline Howard opened serving and the Warrior women jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
Tish County’s sophomore outside hitter Reece Moore turned in a noteworthy performance, adding a pair of early kills to keep the Lady Braves close in the beginning.
The three-player-swing of Howard, to fellow senior and fellow state all-star Audrey Hamill, to outside hitter Sadie Stegall for a kill put Pontotoc further ahead 9-2.
Defensive captain and team leader Howard hit the hardwood for a save that led to a point. Alayna Ball skied for a thunderous, athletic stuff at the net, and the Women of the Tribe were quickly ahead 17-5.
Hamill and Ball combined for a stuff, then Howard set Mollie “Rocket” Rackley for a kill. Katie Christian subbed in and bumped to Hamill who set Howard for a top-spin over-hand winner. Another tip-over at the net from Ball cemented the first set for Pontotoc.
Senior Holly Stewart continued an impressive postseason in set four, coming off the bench to provide good serves. Senior Scout Waldrop, a skillful setter who plays wiley and adds energy when she hits the floor, served a series of aces, including one that scraped the net and fell over for a point. Senior Samya Brooks, who helps anchor the middle for the Lady Warriors, smashed home the final point of the match.
Coach McGregor was confident and encouraged but focused on the Lady Warriors’ upcoming matchup against Caledonia.
“We made some mistakes in set three that hurt us, but we bounced back in set four and didn’t leave any doubt,” said McGregor. We had some awesome leadership from our seniors. Scout’s serves were on fire, and Caroline had great hustle and grit. Audrey was cool, calm and collected. Samya and Alayna were both a ball of energy and forces to be reckoned with at the net. Mollie and Sadie both did great jobs adjusting and making awesome plays. We had some great help off the bench. Maggie Kimble, Ava Robbins, Katie Christian, Camryn Stephens, and Holly Stewart all did great. I could not be more proud of this team.”