The Pontotoc Lady Warriors opened the game with a barrage of seven 3-pointers, and that provided the impetus and lead they needed to defeat Quitman and advance to the 4A State Championship game.
The Lady Warriors won 51-46 over the Lady Panthers at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Monday.
Channing Lane, Ella Hill, Sadie Stegall, and Jakila Feagin started with hot hands from the 3-point arc. Lights-out shooting, combined with stingy, man-to-man defense, and a full-court press, helped the Lady Warriors tear open a 20-8 lead headed into the second quarter. Quitman’s Aaliyah Nixon (18 points in the game), along with Audrianna Harris (14), accounted for most of the Lady Panthers’ scoring in the opening frame.
At the start of the second, Stegall went glass for her second 3-pointer from the top of the key. Lane followed that with yet another. Nixon got a pair of scores for the Lady Panthers, including a plus-one, and Kiarra Thompson, Quitman’s 6’4 center, scored down low. Alayna Ball got an offensive putback for the Lady Warriors, and Kori Grace Ware hit a nifty runner with her right hand, as Pontotoc pulled ahead 30-21 at the half.
The Warriors employed a zone defense early in the third quarter. Kori Grace Ware made good on a pair of free-throws, and Stegall hit a floater, moving left-to-right. Three-pointers by Harris and Nixon momentarily shifted momentum toward the Lady Panthers, but Mackenzie McGuirt, who played a good defensive game, found Stegall with a bounce pass on a nice backdoor cut for a bucket. Stegall gave a good assist to Lane who knocked down a short jumper. McGuirt blocked a Lady Panther shot, and Alayna Ball took a charge on the defensive end with Pontotoc ahead 38-29 with 1:38 left in the third.
Harris got a steal and layup for Quitman to cut the Lady Warriors’ lead to 39-31 headed into the final frame.
Early in the fourth, Kori Grace Ware got a fast first step and beat her defender to the bucket. The Lady Warriors forced long possessions for the Lady Panthers, eating valuable seconds off the clock with stiff defense. Pontotoc employed another full-court press at the five minute mark, which led to Hill getting a steal and bucket. McGuirt got an important save late, which helped Pontotoc burn even more clock. Jazmine Cuellar hit the floor hustling for a loose ball, and scores by Lane and Stegall down the stretch helped seal the win.
Stegall led the Lady Warriors with 12 points, along with 11 from Lane, and 10 each from Hill and Ware.
Coach Kyle Heard was pleased with his team’s effort, particularly with a pair of seniors.
“We came out with confidence and aggression, and our play in the first quarter helped us get out to a lead and maintain that confidence,” said Heard. “Ella (Hill) and Sadie (Stegall) both had great games. They did everything you’d want your seniors to do to win a championship game.” Pontotoc was set to face the winner of the Louisville versus Raymond game. The championship game will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at the coliseum in Jackson.
