PONTOTOC - The Pontotoc Lady Warriors won a hard-fought second round 4A playoff match against the visiting Lady Bulldogs from New Albany on Saturday night, taking three of four sets 25-22, 25-15, and 25-19.
With the victory the Lady Warriors (17-4) advanced into the 4A North Half title match against Corinth, scheduled for last night.
Good hustle and accurate setting were the keys for the Women of the Tribe. Early in the match De’Aisha Browner bumped a shot to Scout Waldrop. Waldrop set Samya Brooks, who tapped over a winner, and Pontotoc led 8-4.
Alexis Mirfield scored a kill point for New Albany. The Lady Warriors answered, as Waldrop passed to Browner for a winner, and Pontotoc led 15-11.
Browner leaped high for a strong kill point to put Pontotoc ahead 16-15. Playing the libero position, Caroline Howard hit a nifty shot just inside the Lady Bulldogs’ back line for a point.
Kensley Nowicki put the exclamation mark on a long rally with a kill point to put Pontotoc ahead 23-22. Olivia Gray served an ace, and Audrey Hamill set Nowicki for a spike to cement the first set 25-22.
Vakeria Jett hit a spike to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 2-0 early in the second set. Howard answered for Pontotoc with a finesse tap over the net; then Hamill and Browner combined to stuff a New Albany shot at the net for a winner.
Hamill nailed a kill point to New Albany’s back line, and Mollie Rackley smashed a strong spike to put Pontotoc ahead 6-4.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied as Hannah Hughes served an ace, and they went on to take the second set 26-24.
Pontotoc started strong in the third set, with Nowicki smashing a spike to the New Albany back line, then stuffing a shot at the net as the Lady Warriors surged ahead 4-1.
Howard set Hamill for a strong kill. Nowicki bumped to Hamill, who set Sadie Stegall for a smash to put Pontotoc ahead 11-9.
The combo of Waldrop to Browner to Hamill teamed up for another winner. Then Howard set Waldrop for another point, and the Lady Warriors led 18-13.
Hamill and Browner teamed up for another set and smash then Browner bumped to Waldrop who set Howard for a kill as the Lady Warriors took the third set 25-15 to break the tie and go up 2-1.
The Lady Warriors closed out the match in the fourth set, keyed by a 10-2 run that gave them a commanding 21-13. Browner set Rackley for the final dagger, as the Lady Warriors triumphed 25-19.
Pontotoc junior libero Caroline Howard finished the night with a whopping 60 digs, giving her 1,004 career digs.