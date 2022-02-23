PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls’ relentless defense smothered the visiting Kosciusko Lady Whippets in a 58-22 second round playoff victory last Friday night.
It took nearly three-and-a-half minutes for the game’s first basket, a transition layup by Lady Warrior point guard Allie Beckley. Jamyia Bowen followed with an inside basket. Bowen then immediately grabbed a steal and made a layup, forcing a Kosciusko timeout.
Riley Stanford kicked the ball out to Molly Sansing for a 3-pointer, and Stanford proceeded to take a charge on the other end. Bowen made a short jumper, and Sansing drained another three, off of an assist by Ella Hill, at the first quarter buzzer to put Pontotoc up 14-0.
Samya Brooks scored in the paint to open the second, followed by a 3-point play on a nifty reverse layup from Beckley. Hill drilled a 3-pointer to make it 22-0 before Kosciusko finally got on the board with a free throw from Aaliyah Amey. Beckley then drove to the basket for two, and Bowen broke free for an easy layup. Beckley knocked down a free throw, and Sansing and Sadie Stegall each buried 3-pointers to send Pontotoc into halftime with a 33-8 lead.
Beckley drove for a layup to open the second half scoring for the Lady Warriors, followed by a pair of Sansing free throws. Stanford and Stegall had baskets before Beckley grabbed a steal and fired a pass to Sansing for an easy two. Brooks had a 3-point play in the final minute of the third quarter, pushing Pontotoc ahead 46-14.
Brooks posted up and scored early in the fourth. Sansing proceeded to make her fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the night, making it 54-16 midway through the quarter. Pontotoc’s final baskets came from Alayna Ball and Sarahia Hurd in the final minutes.
Sansing led Pontotoc with 19 points on the night, while Beckley finished with 10. Bowen was a force defensively, consistently denying the Lady Whippets shots in the lane. She grabbed 12 rebounds and notched a whopping 23 blocks, while also scoring eight points.
“The thing about this team is we can have some of our leading scorers have an off night and we have somebody ready to step up every time,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. “Tonight Molly (Sansing) steps up and hits 19 for us. Ella (Hill) hits a big three; Sadie (Stegall) hits a big three. It was really just a collective effort, and I was extremely pleased.”
The Lady Warriors advance to the 4A quarterfinals and will host Tishomingo County on Friday.