Lady Warriors Ava Whiteside, left, and Ava Robbins, sky at the net for a block against visiting Caledonia on Aug. 14. As of this article, the Lady Warriors were 5-5 on the season, and in third place in 1-5A, behind first place Lafayette and second place New Hope.
The Pontotoc Lady Warrior volleyball team played well against a perennial powerhouse in the Caledonia Lady Cavaliers on Aug. 14, but dropped a three-set game, 2-1.
As of this article, Pontotoc stood at 5-5 on the young season.
Picking up action in the first set on Aug. 14, Ava Whiteside started with an ace, followed by a pair of strong kill shots from Emarie Bodie. Bodie showed a strong vertical leap at the middle blocker position.
Whiteside continued to serve well, as the Lady Warriors opened a 9-8 lead. Moments later, Ava Robbins threw down a strong block at the net for a 12-8 lead.
The Lady Cavs stormed back with three, straight aces to take the lead 17-14. Defensive specialist Nakiyah Hoskins made a nifty, diving save on a Lady Cav shot, but Pontotoc eventually lost the point after a long volley.
Bodie skied for another thumping block up front, but Caledonia took the set 25-19.
Early in the second set, Ava Robbins set Alayna Ball for a hard kill shot from the outside hitter position. A great serve by Ava Whiteside put the Lady Cavs on their heels. Ava Robbins hit the hardwood, diving to save a shot and Ava Whiteside eventually set Ball again for another kill.
The Lady Cavs mistakenly set the ball too deep into the net and Bodie took advantage to stuff a kill shot. Whiteside put one up high for Bodie to swat down on the Caledonia defense. Hoskins threaded in a shot across court for a winner. Madilynn Collums hit a low, strafing serve that led to a rally point. Ball threw down the last point with authority, for a 25-19 set win.
Caedonia took set three 15-6.
Pontotoc lost 2-0 to Tupelo on Aug. 14 as well. Later in the week, Pontotoc beat South Panola 3-2 on Aug. 15, and lost to New Albany in three sets on Aug. 17.
As of this article, Pontotoc sat right in the middle of the pack, in third place in 1-5A, ahead of Corith and West Point, and behind first place Lafayette (8-3) and second place New Hope (7-6).
