Ava Whiteside and Ava Robbins

Lady Warriors Ava Whiteside, left, and Ava Robbins, sky at the net for a block against visiting Caledonia on Aug. 14. As of this article, the Lady Warriors were 5-5 on the season, and in third place in 1-5A, behind first place Lafayette and second place New Hope. 

 Courtesy photo

The Pontotoc Lady Warrior volleyball team played well against a perennial powerhouse in the Caledonia Lady Cavaliers on Aug. 14, but dropped a three-set game, 2-1.

