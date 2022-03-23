NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors cruised past Division 2-4A softball foe New Albany 10-0 last Monday, March 14.
Averi Bridgman tossed a second consecutive shutout in the circle, as she surrendered only one hit in 5 innings, walked none, and struck out 7. Bridgman had previously tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out 13 against North Pontotoc on March 11.
“Averi is throwing the ball well and hitting her spots,” said Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon. “She is just like all of our pitchers, she battles and competes in the circle.”
Pontotoc’s offense cranked out 13 hits.
The Lady Warriors started the game off with singles from Allie Beckley and Joryie McKnight in the 1st inning, but they came up empty. That would be the only frame they were kept off the scoreboard, however. Kelsy Spears reached on an error to start the 2nd, and courtesy runner Jazmine Cuellar later scored on a double by Ella Hill. McKnight drove home Hill with a single up the middle.
Bridgman helped her cause in the top of the 3rd with a two-out base hit that plated Alexia Rogers, who had singled. Greta Huffstatler entered to run for Bridgman and scored on a single to left field by Hill. Hill advanced to second on the throw and proceeded to steal third in the ensuing at-bat, racing home on an errant throw-out attempt to make it 5-0.
The Lady Bulldogs produced their lone hit and got a runner to second with one out in the bottom of 3rd, but Bridgman fanned two straight batters to end the inning.
Pontotoc opened the game up with a four-run 4th inning. Addison Owen legged out an infield single, and Sadie Stegall followed with a base hit. A double steal put them on second and third before Owen scored on a passed ball. A wild pitch then allowed Stegall to come home. With two down, Hill smashed a triple to center field wall that brought home Rogers and Cuellar (after a Kelsy Spears single) and extended the lead to 9-0.
PHS added a final run in the 5th. Owen tripled and scored on a passed ball to put the Lady Warriors up 10-0. Bridgman worked a one-two-three bottom half of the 5th to end the game via run-rule.
Hill had a huge night at the plate, going 3-3 and only a home run shy of the cycle; she finished with 4 RBIs. McKnight, Owen and Stegall also had multi-hit games for Pontotoc.
“What I’ve told them is for us to be competitive in our division we (offensively) have to be hard outs one through nine,” coach Wildmon said. “They have really been buying into that.”