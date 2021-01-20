PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (17-4, 6-0) picked up their sixth division win last Friday night when they dominated the Caledonia Lady Cavaliers 76-14 ti remain undefeated in Region 2-4A play. Samya Brooks led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 22 points. Pontotoc has now won ten straight games and are winners of 13 of their last 14 games.
“Samya was efficient tonight; she got some good looks, and her teammates didn’t have trouble finding her,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. "When we play with good chemistry we can score and have a chance to be really good."
The Lady Warriors were dominant from the start, as they built a 28-5 lead in the first quarter. Pontotoc was paced by Angela Middleton early on, as the senior scored all nine of her points in the first quarter. Samya Brooks really got it going in the paint in the second quarter. She scored on five straight possessions to close out the first half, good for ten points, to give Pontotoc a 48-8 lead at halftime.
Brooks added eight more points to her line early in the third quarter before the Lady Warriors subbed heavily. Pontotoc had a 60-10 lead at that point and continued their assault to the final buzzer, with twelve different Lady Warriors scoring points on their way to a 76-14 win.
“We were working on having some good intensity for four quarters,” said coach Heard. "We have played some good halves and some good quarters but had struggled to put four together, and I thought we came out tonight and we put together a pretty good ball game.”
Earlier in the week the Lady Warriors had defeated Mooreville 52-36 on Tuesday. Sky Vaughn finished with 16 points to lead the PHS, with Middleton adding 12.