NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc girls pulled away early and never looked back in a 81-39 rout of New Albany last Tuesday.
Allie Beckley started things off by dishing to Jamyia Bowen for a layup. Bowen subsequently got to the foul line after a drive and made both shots. New Albany’s Abby Laney knocked down a 3-pointer, and Hannah Finley hit two free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs their only lead of the night at 5-4. Samya Brooks and Bowen each made a free throw. Alayna Ball then intercepted an inbounds pass and rolled in a layup. Brooks followed with another free throw to make it 9-5.
It was a competitive game for most of the first quarter before the Lady Warriors ended it on a tear over the final two minutes. On a fast break, Beckley got the ball to Sadie Stegall, who dished it right back to Beckley for a layup. Beckley buried a 3-pointer to make it 14-5 at the 1:06 mark, and she continued her big plays when she left her defender in the dust on a driving basket. Riley Stanford knocked down a pair of free throws, and Kori Grace Ware drove for a bank shot with 4 seconds left to push Pontotoc to a 20-5 lead.
The Lady Warriors dominated the second quarter, highlighted by a 17-0 run over the first four minutes. Brooks crashed the offensive glass for a putback, drawing a foul and completing the old-fashioned three the charity stripe. Beckley hit two free throws, then capitalized on a New Albany turnover with a pass to Stanford for a transition bucket. Ella Hill had two free throws, and Beckley pushed the ball quickly down court for a layup. After two free throws from Brooks, Stegall came up with a steal and found Ball open for an easy two. Stegall scored on a putback of a missed three to put PHS up 37-5 before Finley stopped the bleeding for New Albany with a three at the 4:01 mark, breaking a string of 33 consecutive Lady Warrior points stretching back to the 4:29 mark of the first.
Pontotoc closed out the quarter by scoring nine of the final 11 points to take a 46-10 advantage into halftime.
New Albany’s Madison McDonald scored the first six points of the second half before Brooks notched a physical bucket in the paint. Brooks had two free throws over the next few minutes, and Beckley drained a long jumper. Molly Sansing drilled a 3-pointer and followed with two free throws on the next possession. Beckley’s two throws made it 59-18. The Lady Warriors led 67-28 after three quarters and kept the lead around 40 the rest of the way despite playing deep into their bench.
Beckley paced Pontotoc with 21 points, while Brooks finished with 17.
The Lady Warriors also soundly defeated divsion opponent Ripley on Jan. 14, 72-47. Allie Beckley notched 21 points, followed by Samya Brooks with 17, and Jamyia Bowen with 13.
The men of the Tribe grabbed a 64-60 win over Ripley as well. Tyler Shepherd scored 18 points, including one massive, tomahawk dunk, Jaylen Edwards added 17, Zane Tipler 11, and Jonathan Armstrong 10.