The Pontotoc Lady Warriors broke open a competitive game with a big fourth inning on their way to 13-2 5-inning rout of Class 6A Oxford at home last Thursday.
PHS went ahead 2-0 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sadie Stegall doubled to left field and subsequently scored on a single from Addison Owen. Owen would come home on a base hit by Abigail Anderson.
Oxford tied things up 2-2 in the top of the 2nd. In the bottom of the 3rd Randa Clair Payne doubled to left field to start things off, and Anderson smacked a second straight two-bagger to drive in Payne. Jaycie Walker then drew a walk. Anderson advanced to third base on a wild pitch and made it 4-2 when she scored on an RBI ground out from Gabby Golden.
The game changed in a big way in the 4th inning, when the Lady Warriors exploded for 9 runs. Stegall singled with one out. Owen hit a ground ball and reached on an Lady Charger error. Pontotoc continued to take advantage of miscues by Oxford. Stegall scored on an error by the catcher. Owen, who advanced on the prior error, moved to third on a wild pitch before racing home on another wild pitch. The at-bat ended with Payne drawing a walk.
Anderson followed with a single, and, with two outs, Golden reached on an error to load the bases. Kelsy Spears entered as pinch runner, and she drew walk to bring home a run, making it 7-2. Channing Lane stepped up to the plate and singled to drive in Anderson, and Ella Hill then smashed a triple to center field to plate three more runs, with Golden, pinch runner Armani Taylor, and Lane coming home.
Stegall provided the final runs of the night when she drilled a two-run home run over the left field wall to extend the lead to 13-2. Oxford got a couple of runners on base with one out in the 5th, but PHS pitcher Kinsey Cayson got a pop out before ending the game with a strikeout.
Cayson worked all five innings in the circle and scattered six hits while recording eight strikeouts.
Pontotoc had 11 hits on the night, with 7 combined hits from Stegall and Anderson. Stegall finished 4-4 with a double, homer, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Anderson went 3-3 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBI. Hill also had 3 RBIs for the Lady Warriors.