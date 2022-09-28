PONTOTOC- Pontotoc volleyball picked up a Division 2-4A win, its second in two nights, last Tuesday with a convincing three-set rout of Shannon.
The previous night (September 19) the Lady Warriors went on the road to soundly defeat Itawamba AHS 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-19). Against the Lady Red Raiders, PHS dominated from the get-go. Shannon took the opening point, but the Lady Warriors quickly pulled in front. After a couple of rally points, Mollie Rackley drilled an ace, followed by a kill from Alayna Ball. It was not the traditional spike, but a nicely placed shot from Maggie Kimble fell into a hole in the Shannon defense to make it 5-2.
After going up 6-3, Pontotoc scored the next six points with Izzy Park on serve. Sadie Stegall had two kills during that stretch, and Ava Robbins notched another kill along with an ace by Park. After a Lady Red Raider point, Pontotoc continued their big run by ripping off the next eight to go up 20-4. Key plays were two aces from Stegall, two big kills by Rackley and a kill by Channing Lane. Shannon briefly stopped the bleeding with a few points, but kills followed from Rackley, Ball and Kimble to push the advantage to 23-8. After PHS took the ensuing rally, Stegall closed out a 25-8 opening set victory with an emphatic kill.
A pair of aces from Lane put Pontotoc ahead 5-2 in the second set, and Rackley soon followed with an ace of her own. Kimble then smacked home a kill to make it 7-3. Pontotoc continued their crisp play. A few minutes later Ava Robbins had a kill, and Park landed an ace to extend the lead to 15-6. Stegall stepped to the service line after a PHS point that made it 16-8, and she would stay there for the remainder of the set. The Lady Warriors scored the next nine points behind Stegall’s strong serving, including three aces. Rackley recorded a pair of kills and Robbins one kill during the run.
Stegall continued to come up big for the Lady Warriors early in the third set. She started the scoring with a kill and accounted for six of Pontotoc’s first 10 points, including another kill and four aces. Rackley and Lane also drilled kill points, as the Lady Warriors raced out to a 10-1 lead. Robbins spiked home another point to push the advantage to double digits. Soon after, Lane made a nice set that led to a kill by Ball, extending the lead to 15-3. The Lady Warriors continued to cruise the rest of the way. They closed out the match with a 25-6 third set, with further big plays down the stretch from Lane, Rackley, Ball and Stegall.
