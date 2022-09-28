Sadie Stegall serve

Pontotoc senior Sadie Stegall serves in a win over Shannon on Sept. 20. Pontotoc also defeated Water Valley in a non-division win on Sept. 22. The Lady Warriors 9-12 overall, 4-2 in Division 2-4A,  host division rival Itawamba AHS tomorrow night. 

 By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- Pontotoc volleyball picked up a Division 2-4A win, its second in two nights, last Tuesday with a convincing three-set rout of Shannon.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus