PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (27-4) won their 20th consecutive game with a 82-36 rout of Yazoo City in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Monday night.
PHS was not quite as sharp early on after the start of the postseason was delayed a week due to inclement winter weather, but they gradually began to click on all cylinders and run away with the contest.
"We had a little rust to knock off and we got a little winded," said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "We expected that coming in after the layoff, but once we finally got in the flow of the game I thought we executed a lot of things and played with a nice intensity to get it done tonight."
Pontotoc jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Samya Brooks knocked down a trio of free throws before Makayla Boyd and Allie Beckley drilled 3-pointers. After Yazoo City got on the board with a 3-pointer of their own, Beckley found Riley Stanford cutting to the basket for a layup. Two free throws apiece from Brooks and Angela Middleton, as well as a free throw from Boyd, gave the Lady Warriors a 16-3 lead at the end of the first.
PHS continued to pull away in the second. Brooks was a force inside, scoring 10 points in the quarter. Stanford scored six points, and Boyd, Molly Sansing and Sadie Stegall each nailed shots from behind the arc. Pontotoc held a 41-15 advantage at halftime after ending the half on a 16-2 run.
The Lady Warriors began to completely dominate in the third, opening the quarter on a 28-0 run and ultimately building a 72-31 lead heading into the final quarter. Boyd drilled four 3-pointers and also had a steal and breakaway layup. Vaughn added six points and Brooks four points. Olivia Gray hit a 3-pointer, and Stanford and Middleton made layups.
Anna Grace Ritchie had five points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Warriors, while Brooks and Gray also made buckets and Stegall hit a free throw.
Brooks and Boyd each finished with 21 points for Pontotoc.
The Lady Warriors will host North Pontotoc Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. in the second round.
"North is a good team; they've got some really good players, and they have some really good wins," coach Heard said. "We have to come out and play really well to have a shot to win it."