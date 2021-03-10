JACKSON- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated Choctaw Central 55-52 in the Class 4A Girls Finals Thursday night in Jackson to capture a state championship.
PHS (31-4) started slow out of the gates but rode a big third quarter to victory and the first program's first state crown since 2012.
"I am just so proud of all of them," said fourth-year Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "We decided a while ago we were going to be a defensive team. Holding Choctaw Central to 52 points, I'll take that any day, because they are capable of running up how ever many they want."
Choctaw Central jumped out to an early 10-1 lead after a drive and layup from Shantashia John. Makayla Boyd answered with a 3-pointer for the Lady Warriors, who ended the first quarter only down 10-6.
Choctaw Central kept a steady lead through the second quarter, stretching it as much as nine. Sky Vaughn made six of six free throws in the quarter, along with a 3-pointer from Boyd and two inside buckets from Samya Brooks. The Lady Warriors scored six of the final eight points to cut the deficit to 22-19 at halftime.
The Lady Warriors grabbed the momentum in a big way after halftime. Boyd opened the quarter with another 3-pointer to tie things up, and Brooks scored again in the post to push Pontotoc ahead 24-22. Choctaw Central tied the contest up at 24-all, but Boyd made another 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to regain the lead for the Lady Warriors at 27-24. The spurt continued with Vaughn scoring off of the offensive glass, two free throws from Angela Middleton, and a drive and layup from Allie Beckley. A free throw from Middleton and basket by Brooks made it 36-24- a 17-2 Pontotoc run.
"Down the stretch we came out in the second round of the playoffs with a 9-0 run to start the third (quarter); in the third round we had a 9-0 run to start the third," coach Heard said. "I just told them let's just keep doing what we do by hitting the third with a giant run and we will win this game."
Pontotoc entered the fourth quarter with a 36-26 advantage, and the lead swelled to as much as 14 with 6:22 to play when Middleton got open on an inbounds to make it a 42-28 game. The Lady Warriors still held a 11-point edge with 2:39 left, but Choctaw Central went on an 8-0 run to pull within 48-45 at the 1:43 mark. Allie Beckley got to the foul line and made both with 1:39 to go to make it 50-45, and Makayla Boyd got open downcourt for a layup, drawing a foul for an ultimate 3-point play to increase the lead to 53-47 with 41.3 seconds remaining.
A three from Choctaw Central made it a 3-point game with 33.2 seconds left, and Boyd subsequently knocked down a free throw to stretch it back to a two-possession game again at 54-50. A putback pulled Choctaw Central to within 54-52 with 17.1 seconds to go, but Sky Vaughn was fouled and made a free throw with 15.9 seconds to go to make it 55-52.
Choctaw Central got two looks from 3-point range on the final possession before the buzzer sounded, but neither fell and the Lady Warriors rushed the court as state champions.
"We knew they were going to hit big runs," said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "That's just what they do. I knew that lead wasn't safe and we had keep matching them bucket for bucket."
Makayla Boyd led Pontotoc with 16 points. Allie Beckley scored 12, Sky Vaughn 11 and Samya Brooks 10.
Choctaw Central was only 3 of 25 from 3-point range.
"If you let them spot up they are going knock them down all day," Heard said. "Our whole plan was keep them in front, make them play off the dribble, and when they had to relocate off the dribble it took them out of their rhythm and I think caused them to miss some shots."
“It took a legitimate total team effort to beat that Choctaw team tonight."
Pontotoc ends the season on a 24-game winning streak.