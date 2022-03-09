Pontotoc's Allie Beckley fields a throw from catcher Kelsey Spears, trying to cut down a runner stealing second base, in the Lady Warriors' 8-5 win over Cleveland Central at a tournament in Oxford last Friday.
Pontotoc banged out 12 hits in a hard-fought road win on Friday against Cleveland Central, 8-5.
The Women of the Tribe played in a tournament at Oxford High School.
Allie Beckley and Sadie Stegall both had three hits, and Kinsey Cayson held things down inside the circle through the first five innings.
Cleveland Central’s Sara Bess Morgan sat down the first two Lady Warrior hitters in the top of the first before back-to-back triples from Addison Owen and Sadie Stegall, both down the right-field-line, gave Pontotoc a 1-0 lead.
A Pontotoc error, followed by a double from Kailah Smith tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Left-fielder Lexi Rogers saved what could have easily been an extra-base hit, keeping the sinking liner in front of her on a short-hop. Center-fielder Ella Hill then charged in on a low liner and made a nice catch to end the inning.
In the top of the second, right-fielder Joyrie McKnight ran down a liner in the right-center gap, then came up throwing to nail the runner who tried to stretch it into a double. A strikeout from Cayson sent the game into the top of the third, still tied 1-1.
Left-hand-hitting Beckley legged out a drag bunt to start the Pontotoc third. She stole second, then, McKnight followed with a spinning bunt that died 10 feet up the third-base line, right on the chalk, and, just like that, the Lady Warriors had runners on second and third with nobody out. Addison Owen did not bunt; she nailed a double that cleared the bases, then she stretched it into a triple with a headfirst slide. Stegall laced a double to left to plate Owen, and the Lady Warriors led 4-1.
McKnight took a good angle on a sharply hit ball to right-center in the bottom of the third, holding the runner to a single. An error allowed the second Lady Wolves run to score.
Lexi Rogers, along with Beckley and Ella Hill had hits in a four-run fifth inning for Pontotoc. Ella Lilly threw two innings in relief to help Pontotoc hang on for the win.
Averi Bridgman pitched the Lady Warriors to a 1-0 win over Tishomingo County in a previous game in the tournament.
The Lady Warriors also defeated Lafayette at home on Monday night, 12-6. Pontotoc notched 8 hits, with Beckley and McKnight both getting multiple knocks. Owen got the win in the circle, surrendering six runs on eight hits over seven innings while striking out five.
The Lady Warriors are 5-2 on the season. Next up is North Pontotoc, in Ecru, on Friday.