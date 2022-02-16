The Pontotoc Lady Warriors continued their quest to repeat as 4A State Champions on Feb. 10 by starting their playoff run with a firm 69-43 win over New Albany in the 2-4A Division Tournament.
Pontotoc hosted the tourney and, as the One Seed, the Women of the Tribe got a bye through the first round. Last Thursday they were fresh and ready to play, and came out shooting against the Lady Bulldogs.
Pontotoc ripped open an 11-0 run before Maguire Miskelly finally got the Lady Dogs on the board with a basket. Allie Beckley grabbed a steal and basket for the first of her 10 points. She was one of four Lady Warriors in double-digits. Beckley dished to Alayna Ball on a breakaway for a layup.
Madison McDonald scored for New Albany. Pontotoc led 17-3 at the end of the first.
Abbey Laney nailed a 3-pointer for New Albany. Beckley kicked inside to Jamyia Bowen for a score to open the second frame. Bowen converted a basket-plus-one, then snapped a nice, no-look feed inside to Riley Stanford for a score and a 24-6 lead. Stanford sliced inside and scored on an inbounds pass for a bucket. She had 11 in the contest. Samya Brooks hit a pretty fadeaway shot, leading the Women of the Tribe to a commanding 37-15 lead at halftime. They cruised to the win. Brooks and Bowen each scored 13 to lead Pontotoc.
GAME TWO
The Lady Warriors then defeated Ripley 77-41 in the championship game on Friday.
Jamyia Bowen got an offensive putback and a corner 3-pointer to start the Lady Warriors.
Ripley’s Ava Campbell hit a 3-pointer, followed by a nifty spin and score inside by Emma Barkley.
Beckley grabbed a steal and Samya Brooks followed her shot with an offensive putback to bump the Women of the Tribe in front 7-5 with 3:10 remaining in the first. They never relinquished the lead.
Molly Sansing nailed a 3-pointer. Beckley grabbed a steal and dished to Brooks inside for a score to close the first quarter with a 15-5 lead.
Beckley looked-off the defender and snapped a no-look pass to Jamyia Bowen who got the line for a pair of free-throws to start the second frame. Bowen and Sansing dropped 3-pointers. Brooks gathered a loose ball and got it to Sansing for her third 3-pointer of the quarter. Ripley’s Star Verner got a late score but the Women of the Tribe carried a commanding 39-16 lead into halftime.
Seniors Allie Beckley and Riley Stanford connected for a pair of scores in the third quarter. Stanford grabbed a steal, then dished to Beckley who gave it back to her for an inside bucket. Stanford then pulled down a hard-fought offensive rebound and kicked out to Beckley for a 3-pointer. The Lady Warriors led 58-25 headed into the final frame.
Ripley’s Sarah Childs and Ava Campbell knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter. Kori Grace Ware and Channing Lane hit 3’s to seal the win for Pontotoc. Leading scorers for Pontotoc included Jamyia Bowen with 21, along with 13 apiece from Samya Brooks and Molly Sansing.
The Lady Warriors (27-3) were slated to host Itawamba AHS on Tuesday in Round One of the State Playoffs.