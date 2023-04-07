The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings hosted the Pontotoc Lady Warriors on April 4 for what ended up being an exciting finish for the Lady Warriors as they overcame a four-run deficit in the top of the seventh to take the win 8-6.
The Lady Warriors faced off against Ella Lilly in the circle. Addison Owen kicked off the action with a double before Averi Bridgman was up next with another double, bringing home Owen for the Lady Warrior’s first run of the night. Channing Lane was up next in the lineup, knocking out a solid triple to bring home Bridgman, giving the Lady Warriors a 2-0 lead headed into the bottom of the first.
The Lady Vikings faced off against Bridgman for the night, and also kicked off the night with a strong outing in the first. Leadoff hitter Kam Thomas started the Lady Vikings out strong with a double to left, and was advanced with a sacrificial bunt from Anabelle Berryhill. Lilly kept her eye on the ball, earning a walk and getting designated runner Kendall Villarreal on base and set up to come home along with Thomas when Lacie Simmons had a well placed ball to center field for a single, putting the Lady Vikings on even ground 2-2 with the Lady Warriors. Bridgman snuffed out the Lady Vikings’ momentum as she struck out the next two batters, leaving the score tied as play continued into the second.
Despite some great plays and strong hits, neither team could gain enough footing to move the score, until the bottom of the fourth. Lexi Walker started off the inning for the Lady Vikings with a hard grounder past shortstop for a double. Emma Burk was up next, again shooting a hard grounder into left field, inching out a triple and bringing home Walker’s designated runner Rayn Naugle. After putting up two outs, including an amazing catch from Channing Lane on a short infield pop-up, it looked like the Lady Vikings run might come to a close, but Maggie McClain said otherwise with a single to center brining home Burk and re-igniting her team’s momentum. Thomas was up next for the Lady Vikings, earning a base hit off a Lady Warrior error, and then picked up, along with McClain, when Berryhill powered out a double to center, putting the Lady Vikings up 2-6.
The fifth and sixth innings became a locked battle as Lilly and Bridgman both continued to lay out solid pitches and plays were made solidly in the field. The Lady Vikings felt confident headed into the final inning of play up four runs, but the Lady Warriors did not cave under the pressure. Lane was up first in the rotation, and after battling with Lilly, earned a walk. Up next was Sadie Stegall who smoked her pitch straight over the center field fence for the first and only homerun of the night, putting the Lady Warriors within two runs, 4-6. Ella Hill continued the push forward, landing a well-placed hit just within the right field foul line to earn a double. Kelsy Spears was up next with a single to center that brought Hill home and put the Lady Warriors within one run of the Lady Vikings. Jazmine Cuellar was on base next with another hit to center field, with McKnight brought home Spears’ designated runner Olivia Galloway to tie the score at 6-6. Bridgman kept the momentum going with a single to bring home Cuellar and McKnight, putting the Lady Warriors ahead 8-6. Lilly continued to battle, ending the Lady Warriors streak with two strikeouts to give the Lady Vikings one more at bat. Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, they were unable to gain traction at the plate, and the Lady Warriors shined on defense, leaving the Lady Warriors with the hard fought win, 8-6.
Game 2 was rained out Thursday nigth and will be made up on April 14.
The Lady Warriors improved to 10-8 (4-2 in Division 2-4A), third place, behind South Pontotoc and Houston, and North sits at 6-6 (2-3).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.