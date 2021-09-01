The Pontotoc Lady Warriors had little trouble dispatching their first 2-4A division opponent last Tuesday, notching a road win at Mooreville 25-18, 25-13, and 25-14.
Libero and defensive captain Caroline Howard racked up 20 digs, middle blocker Ava Robbins notched seven kills, and senior Scout Waldrop served a series of blistering aces that kept the Lady Troopers on their heels for three lopsided sets.
Waldrop started at the serving line for the Women of the Tribe, and after a long opening volley, senior middle blocker Samya Brooks drove home a kill shot that set a dominant tone for the contest. Waldrop hit another screaming, jump-serve, knuckle-ball that proved too hot to handle, then bookened kills from Howard and junior outside hitter Mollie Rackley with aces to propel Pontotoc to a 7-0 lead. Rackley racked up seven kills, along with a solo block and an ace en route to the win.
Senior setter Audrey Hamill notched a kill point, followed by one from Rackley. Waldrop then set Rackley for another strong kill, as the Lady Warriors continued to roll.
Waldrop blasted three aces to open the second set for Pontotoc. Hamill stuffed a Lady Trooper shot at the net then, ….tipped back an awkward shot from Moorveille, regrouped, and hammered a kill shot into the back, left corner for point.
Hamill thundered home a trio of aces then Waldrop hit a net-service that resulted in a Pontotoc point. Howard dug a Lady Troopers’ shot right off the hardwood, lofting a backspin shot that found an empty space in the defense. Howard served a pair of aces to drive the nail in the coffin of the second set.
Rackely savagely stuffed a Lady Troopers’ shot at the net early in the third set. A kill and an ace by Ava Robbins pushed the Women of the Tribe ahead to a 17-10 lead. Hamill set Brooks for a kill, then Mackenzie McGuirt got a stuff at the net, as Pontotoc cruised to victory.
The Lady Warriors improved to 1-0 in division play and 5-2 on the season. Asst. Coach and Interim Head Coach Kate Hester was pleased with her team’s play.
“It always feels good to get your first division win on the road,” said Hester. “It was a big deal for the girls. They play club ball against some of the Mooreville girls in the off-season, so getting a win creates a friendly rivalry. Caroline Howard was big for us in the back row. She helps us stay in the game with her ability and leadership. Mollie ‘Rocket’ Rackley played well. She’s getting smarter about where to place the ball and that’s helping us have more scoring opportunities. Ava Robbins was also big for us offensively. Ava and Mollie lead the team with the most points scored.”
Pontotoc lost a closely contested, non-division match to a very good Tupelo Lady Golden Wave squad on Thursday, 25-19, 25-22, and 25-20. Hester said playing such stiff competition could only help the Lady Warriors sharpen their game as they head deeper into division play.
“Every set was close,” said Hester. “We just couldn’t quite find a way to put the ball down against Tupelo.”
The Lady Warriors are coming off a 2020 campaign in which they advanced all the way to the state final. Pontotoc’s division 2-4A opponents this year include Itawamba AHS, Caledonia, Mooreville, and Shannon.
Next up for the Lady Warriors is a division match at Shannon tomorrow night, then a division match against Caledonia, at home, on Sept. 7. Varsity starts at 6:30 p.m.