PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (15-3) started to pull away from visiting Itawamba AHS midway through the opening quarter on Friday night and never looked back, cruising to a 67-48 victory.
It was an 8-4 game before Pontotoc scored 9 of the following 11 points. Amber McCoy knocked down a pair of jump shots, and Allie Beckley rolled in a fast break shot on an assist from Sky Vaughn. DeeDee Shephard then drained a 3-pointer.
The Lady Indians pulled back to within 9 after a layup by Nyresha Mallory on the next trip downcourt, but Pontotoc scored the final five points of the period. Amber McCoy drove the lane for a deuce and drew a foul. She was not able to connect with the free throw, but Vaughn crashed the offensive glass and scored, drawing a foul as well. Vaughn hit the ensuing free throw to complete the old fashioned three with 13 seconds remaining, giving the Lady Warriors a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pontotoc continued to run away with the game in the second quarter, outscoring Itawamba 21-7. The Lady Indians put up the first basket when Tonya Warren put back her owned missed three, but the Lady Warriors then went on an 18-3 run. Shephard and McCoy scored on driving baskets, and Beckley drilled a runner. Makayla Boyd made a tough shot in the lane, drawing a foul and hitting the ensuing free throw for a 3-point play. Vaughn was fouled going in for a bucket after a nice pass from Beckley and connected with two free throws, followed by a free throw from McCoy. Vaughn came up with a steal and passed it ahead to Shephard, who drained a floater. The Lady Warriors then quickly forced another turnover that led to a layup by Shephard.
Itawamba AHS's Mallory was able to get to the foul line and hit two, but Sloan Sansing emphatically closed out the half for Pontotoc, burying a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Lady Warriors a 43-15 advantage.
PHS continued to maintain a big lead in the third. Samya Brooks had a big quarter inside for the Lady Warriors, scoring 7 points. Pontotoc also got three points from Shephard and two points each from Vaughn, McCoy, Beckley and Jadyn Spears. The Lady Warriors led 61-32 at the start of the fourth.
The Lady Warriors played their bench extensively in the final quarter, getting baskets from Vaughn, Boyd and Sadie Stegall to finish off the 67-48 win.
Earlier in the week Pontotoc routed Shannion 85-48 in a Tuesday night road game.