MOOREVILLE - The Pontotoc volleyball team had little trouble besting Mooreville in three sets on the road last Tuesday, one of two Division 2-4A wins last week that improved the Lady Warriors to 17-11 and 6-2 in division play.
Pontotoc took a competitive first set 25-21. Midway through the second set, Samya Brooks struck a winner to put the Lady Warriors up 15-10. Audrey Hamill placed a crafty shot amid the Lady Troopers’ defense to put Pontotoc up 17-14.
After two more points, Brooks set Kensley Nowicki for a strong winner, extending the Lady Warriors’ lead to 20-14.
Randa Clair Payne turned in an outstanding night of assists, setting Hamill for a strong strike late in the second set to put the Lady Warriors up 22-15. Olivia Gray served up an ace to make it 23-15. Payne then set Sadie Stegall, who hammered home a point that wrapped up the second set 25-15 for Pontotoc.
The Lady Warriors showcased teamwork early in the third set. Caroline Howard dug a Mooreville strike; Hamill followed with a great set, and Brooks drove it home for a score, as Pontotoc was off and running.
Nowicki to Payne to Hamill equaled another winner for Pontotoc, as they pulled ahead 6-2. Payne to Howard to Nowicki sounded the whistle again, as the Lady Warriors began their final surge. Brooks added an ace, and Payne set Mollie Rackley for a pair of strong scores as the Lady Warriors rolled to a 25-7 victory to close out the match.
On Thursday PHS defeated Shannon 3-0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-14) in another road game.