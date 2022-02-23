Lady Warriors cruise past IAHS
By Jonathan Wise
PONTOTOC- After a slow start, the Pontotoc Lady Warriors (29-3) had little trouble dispatching Itawamba AHS 63-23 in the opening round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs on February 15.
Ella Hill lobbed a pass to Jamyia Bowen for a layup to put Pontotoc up 4-2 early on. Bowen scored again inside to make it 6-2 before the Lady Indians scored the next six points. Kelsei Dilworth hit a 3-pointer to put IAHS up 8-6. Bowen posted up and scored off the glass to tie it up, and Allie Beckley slashed into the lane for a layup to put Pontotoc back ahead 10-8. Zakiyyah Adams made a free throw for IAHS, followed by another 3-pointer that put the Lady Indians up 12-10 at the end of the first.
Any IAHS momentum evaporated quickly after that, however, as the Lady Warriors dominated the second quarter to the tune of 26-1. Bowen started things off by breaking free of her defender for a layup. Samya Brooks scored inside to give PHS a 14-12 lead, and Bowen hit a physical off-balance shot in the paint, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three at the foul line. Brooks scored two straight buckets before Beckley drove for a layup.
Beckley drove to the basket and dished to Brooks for an easy two, and Alayna Ball grabbed a steal at halfcourt before racing down court for a layup. Beckley knocked down a free throw. Bowen posted up for a jump hook before scoring on a strong inside move once again. With 23 seconds left in the half Kori Grace Ware got a friendly bounce on a baseline jumper to put the Lady Warriors up 36-13.
The onslaught continued in the second half. Beckley found a streaking Riley Stanford for a fast break layup, and Sadie Stegall passed to Brooks for a basket in the low block. Brooks proceeded to score the next two Pontotoc baskets as well, making it 44-15 with 4:49 to go in the third. Allie Beckley hit a free throw, and Ball crashed the offensive glass for a putback on the second shot attempt. Ball then got to the foul line herself and made 1 of 2. Bowen continued her big game with a turnaround jumper, transition layup, and a 3-pointer, with Stegall also draining two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the quarter.
The Lady Warriors held a 61-16 lead at the start of the fourth, having outscored IAHS 51-4 over the previous two quarters. Their only points the rest of the way came when Mackenzie McGuirt made a jumper at the buzzer.
“We started off a little lackluster, but after the first quarter we buckled down and hit a pretty big run to put them away,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard.
Bowen led Pontotoc with 22 points, while Brooks finished with 14.