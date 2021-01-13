FULTON- Pontotoc poured it on the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians on Friday, dominating from a start to finish in a 81-28 blowout win on the road.
The Lady Warriors are currently 15-4 overall, 4-0 in Division 2-4A.
Pontotoc showed scrappiness in the opening seconds, as Sky Vaughn grabbed a third offensive rebound of the possession and went back up for a bucket, drawing a foul as well. Vaughn made the shot from the charity stripe to complete the old-fashioned three, and she subsequently grabbed a steal in the backcourt for a layup. Samya Brooks had back-to-back inside baskets on a short jumper and hook shot, and Allie Beckley knocked down a floater off of a drive. Angela Middleton slashed to the goal and banked in a runner to put PHS up double figures at 13-4. Vaughn drilled a pull-up jump shot with 44 seconds left in the quarter, and Riley Stanford ran the floor to get open for a transition layup that put the Lady Warriors up 17-4 at the end of the first.
The Lady Warriors opened the second quarter with a 15-1 run. Sky Vaughn drove and connected on a nifty underhanded shot, followed by a putback by Brooks, a steal and breakaway layup by Beckley, and another easy basket by Middleton after a Lady Indian turnover. A steal and layup from Middleton swelled the lead to 32-5 before Itawamba AHS made a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. They could not do much to stem the tide, however.
Beckley passed to Vaughn on a backdoor cut for a layup, and Brooks had a pair of baskets down low. Olivia Gray scored with 8 seconds left to give Pontotoc a 40-11 halftime lead.
The third quarter wasn't any better for Itawamba, as the Lady Warriors outscored them 29-9. Makayla Boyd heated up from outside with three 3-pointers. Aniyah Reed scored their final bucket of the period on a drive and layup to make it 69-20.
Pontotoc cruised to the finish for a whopping 53-point margin of victory.
Vaughn led the Lady Warriors with 23 points in the contest. Brooks finished with 14 and Boyd 12.
The PHS girls also picked up two other victories to go 3-0 on the week. Last Tuesday they defeated Shannon 64-43. Vaughn had 26 points and Brooks 11. On Saturday the Lady Warriors beat New Albany 67-52. Brooks led the way with 24 points, while Vaughn added 17 and Boyd 12.