OKOLONA - Three players scored in double digits, as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors (7-4) routed Okolona on the road 98-23 last Tuesday night. Sky Vaughn and Samya Brooks finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively, and Makayla Boyd added 10.
Brooks owned the first period, pummeling the Lady Chieftains with 18 points. Sky Vaughn added nine in the opening frame. The Women of the Tribe cruised through the first period, ending with a 36-9 lead.
Makayla Boyd sank a basket early in the second period, two of her 10 points in the contest. Riley Stanford made a nice spin and jumper in the lane. Allie Beckley fed a pass to Stanford, who drew a foul and sank two free throws, and with an putback from Vaughn the Lady Warriors cracked the half-century mark early in the second period.
Ella Hill grabbed a steal and took it in for a layup. She then gathered an offensive rebound and got the ball to Vaughn for a basket. Brooks swatted away an Okolona shot, as the Lady Warriors continued applying pressure in the first half.
Taniya Head grabbed a steal and layup for the Lady Chieftains. Pontotoc's Jakila Feagin harried an Okolona offensive player, allowing Alayna Ball to get a steal and layup, and the Lady Warriors took a 66-13 lead into halftime.
Beckley did a good job running point for the Pontotoc offense. Brooks gathered an offensive rebound and kicked it to Beckley, who rewarded the center with an assist back to her for a bucket, and the Lady Warriors were off and running after the intermission.
Brooks’ defense was as tenacious as her offense, as she jostled the ball loose from an Okolona player, allowing Beckley to gather it, draw a foul and convert a pair of free throws. A 3-pointer from Boyd made the score 78-13 Pontotoc.
Serenti McMillan put back an offensive rebound to give the Lady Chieftains 15 points.
Vaughn nailed a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and layup from Aniyah Reed. The Lady Warriors took their foot off the gas and continued giving their bench some valuable minutes.
Okolona’s Ariel Tallie drove the lane and made a nice dish to McMillan for a score. Anna Grace Ritchie nailed a 3-pointer for the Lady Warriors, giving them an 86-19 lead heading into the fourth period.
Olivia Gray started the Lady Warriors off with a pair of buckets to open the final frame. Tallie answered for Okolona with a basket. Buckets from Feagin and Alexis Gordon, as well as a pair of free throws from Ball, sealed the win for Pontotoc.