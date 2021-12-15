PONTOTOC-Recent Itawamba Community College commit Allie Beckley drove baseline, snapped a bounce pass to MVP Samya Brooks, and the Dandy Dozen player nailed the winning shot to defeat Germantown in a thriller 57-55, at the Tangle on the Trail tournament on Saturday.
The tournament featured eight games, and was sponsored by the Pontotoc Rotary Club. The tournament was first held in 2016 and was cancelled last year due to COVID.
The Lady Warriors played in game 6, and gave fans another reason to be happy they came, after a hard act to follow, when Tupelo defeated Meridian in double overtime, 65-62.
Brooks scored 18 points to lead the Lady Warriors.
Germantown’s 5-Star recruit Madison Booker nailed a 3-pointer early in the first period for an 8-3 lead.
Pontotoc’s Riley Stanford put back an offensive rebound for a score. Beckley and Brooks added buckets, then Jamyia Bowen spun for a nice runner in the lane, part of her 10 points, along with 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. The Lady Warriors had pulled ahead 18-14 by the end of the first.
Ella Hill nailed a 3-pointer for Pontotoc early in the second period. A pair of free-throws from Brooks, a jumper from Beckley from the top of the key, and strong play inside from Stanford allowed the Women of the Tribe to slow things down with two minutes left in the half. They moved the ball around the perimeter before Beckley swooped in for a score and a 36-24 halftime lead.
Germantown’s Madison Booker had 18 in the losing effort, including her 1000th career point. The junior was named to the 2021 USA Women's National Team after playing in the organization's team trials in Indianapolis. Booker made the 12-player roster out of the 34 players that were invited.