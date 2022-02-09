The Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Commodores of Lafayette last Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Lady Warriors ultimately ended up on top 65-55.
The Lady Commodores came out strong, with Mariah Reed-Jones putting up a quick two after her team won the tipoff. However, the Lady Warriors didn’t leave her basket unanswered with Allie Beckley feeding Jamyia Bowen under the goal for two, and then a pass out to Ella Hill on the next drive for two more, putting the Lady Warriors up 4-2. Reed-Jones connected for two more for the Lady Commodores retying the score 4-4, but Beckley capitalized on a Lady Commodore foul connecting for 2/2 and regaining the lead 6-4 for the Lady Warriors. With four and half minutes left in the first the score was tied up again with Lady Commodore Sha’brya Pettis putting up her first points of the night. With 1:45 left in the first, Madison Smith drained a long three putting the Lady Commodores on top 8-9, but the Lady Warriors rallied to end the quarter with Samya Brooks putting up two off a pass from Sadie Stegall, and Stegall putting up her own rebound and shooting 2/2 from the line to end the quarter with the Lady Warriors on top 14-11.
The second quarter of play was the most active of the night. Beckley opened with two for the Lady Warriors, and Stegall fed Bowen for two more putting the Lady Warriors up 18-11. Reed-Jones struck again to keep the Lady Commodores in the running, but four points courtesy of Beckley and Brooks held the Lady Warriors lead. A three from Molly Sansing later in the quarter pushed the Lady Warriors to a twelve-point lead before a Lady Commodore six-point streak, including a three from Smith, closed the gap to 33-27. A three from Stegall closed out the half, and the Lady Warriors went into half-time up 36-27.
The Lady Commodores spent the second half of play fighting to take the lead from the Lady Warriors, but with no success. The Lady Warriors led the entire half, only letting the Lady Commodores come within six points. Beckley opened the half with three, followed by another two points from Bowen before Karizma Norphlet put up two for the Lady Commodores. Brooks put up two to counter a seven-point Lady Commodore run, and a free throw from Beckley set the Lady Warriors up with a ten-point lead 46-36 with two and a half minutes remaining in the third. Norphlet shot 2/2 from the line for the Lady Commodores, while Reed-Jones put up two more to put her team within six. Brooks drew the foul and shot 2/2, but another basket for Pettis ended the quarter with the Lady Warriors up by only six 48-42. The Lady Warriors came out with determination the fourth quarter. Stegall connected for two, and Beckley capitalized on a steal and layup to take the Lady Warriors up 53-42. The remainder of the game was rattled with Lady Commodore resulting in nine free points for the Lady Warriors: 4/4 from Hill, 2/2 for Bowen, and 3/4 from Brooks. The Lady Commodores only saw thirteen points in the fourth curtesy of Reed-Jones (8) and Norphlet (5). Brooks had her highest scoring quarter of the night with seven points, leading the Lady Warriors with 23 points overall, followed by Beckley with twelve, and Stegall with nine. The Lady Commodores never gave up, but the Lady Warriors notched another win 65-55.