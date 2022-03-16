The Lady Warriors took a 13-8 home win over the Lady Rams of Vardman last Thursday, thanks to big surge in the bottom of the fourth.
Senior pitcher Kinsey Cayson got things started in the circle. She faced five Lady Ram batters, holding Vardaman scoreless, before the Lady Warriors came up to bat in the bottom of the first.
Junior Sadie Stegall doubled to left off Vardaman starter Makyniile Jones, driving in Addison Owen and getting the Lady Warriors on the board first. The top of the second was a huge inning for the Lady Rams, as they plated six runs. Madison Terrell and Kendrailia Nash both homered in the inning.
The Lady Warriors answered in the bottom of the second, with Alexia Rogers and Kelsy Spears putting up back-to-back doubles, before Averi Bridgman brought them home to pull Pontotoc closer at 6-3. Vardaman errors allowed Bridgman to reach third. Owen drove her in, leaving the Lady Warriors down by only two going into the third.
Ella Lilly took the circle in relief for Pontotoc in the top of the third. The Lady Warriors played tough defense behind Lilly and held Vardaman scoreless in the top of the frame. After a quick three and-out for the Lady Warriors, Vardaman went back up in the top of the fourth. Kyleigh Scott hit one directly towards Lady Warrior Allie Beckley, who was able to make the quick out at second, but Scott was called safe at first and Makynlie Jones made it home, increasing the Lady Rams' lead to 7-4.
The bottom of the fourth was big for the Lady Warriors. Spears earned a walk, followed by a double from Bridgman, and a triple for Ella Hill. That plated two runs and brought the Lady Warriors to within one, at 7-6. Beckley drove in Hill to tie the game, and Joryie McKnight kept the momentum rolling with a slap single to left, followed by another single for Owen.
The victory stroke came when Sadie Stegall smashed a three-run homer, putting the Lady Warriors on top 10-7. Rogers nailed a triple to center, and capitalized on an error to steal home, making the score 11-7.
The top of the fifth was a quick three-and-out for the Lady Rams, while the Lady Warriors were able to put up several hits in the bottom of the inning, and a double from Owen resulted in an RBI as Beckley made it home, making the score 12-7 going into the top of the sixth.
Jones homered for Vardaman in the top of the frame, but the inning was over fast, as Beckley made several key plays for a quick three outs. The Lady Warriors had one more at bat in the bottom of the sixth, with Channing Lane starting things off by capitalizing on an error to make it to second. A single to right field from Rogers brought Lane home, increasing the Lady Warriors' lead up to 13-8 lead headed into the final inning.
The Lady Warriors racked up 15 hits in the contest. Rogers, Owen, Spears, Hill, McKnight, Bridgman and Stegall all had multiple hits. Rogers led with a 3-4 performance. Ella Lilly picked up save in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one.
The Lady Warriors are 7-2 on the season. They also defeated North Pontotoc in Ecru on Friday for a divison win, 4-0. Averi Bridgman pitched a complete game shutout. She allowed just four hits and struck out 13 while walking one. Sadie Stegall and Addison Owen both hit home runs.
Coach Michael Wildmon liked how things were looking headed into Spring Break.
"We are constantly working to get better," said Wildmon. "Our girls are showing signs of growth daily, and we're excited about the rest of the season."