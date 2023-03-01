Lady Warriors state bound

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors basketball team departed at 12:30 on Wednesday with a big sendoff from the student body. They'll face Louisville in the 4A state championship game at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Thursday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The War Chant played on the speakers downtown and students turned out in droves to give a hearty sendoff to their Pontotoc Lady Warriors as the girls embarked on their way to the state championship game.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you