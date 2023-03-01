The Pontotoc Lady Warriors basketball team departed at 12:30 on Wednesday with a big sendoff from the student body. They'll face Louisville in the 4A state championship game at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Thursday.
The War Chant played on the speakers downtown and students turned out in droves to give a hearty sendoff to their Pontotoc Lady Warriors as the girls embarked on their way to the state championship game.
At 12:30 the girls came out wearing white t-shirts that said “State Bound.” They walked through a spirit line of enthusiastic students who took a break from class to see athletes off.
Volleyball player Maggie Kimble was among the first to show up outside the high school. She held a sign that said, “Let’s go City Huggers,” an inside joke between local schools, she said. Ann Thomas came to support her granddaughter, Ava Whiteside, who is on the junior varsity team. Dorothy Dilworth and Brittany Dilworth gave a departing hug to Kori Grace Ware. Alice Montgomery, Alicia Ware and Brandy Monttomery came out to support Lady Warrior player Alaysia Berry.
Several of the Warrior men’s players were sprinkled throughout the crowd, including Jack Sansing and Rhett Robinson. Senior tennis player Chambers Lane and junior Rylie McGregor held a sign that read “I Know Dat’s Right.”
Ninth-grader Timothy Nix was front and center for the send-off line. He felt good about the team’s chances, he said.
The girls boarded a pearl white Prevost bus, then, at the behest of proud parents, disembarked for a group picture before shoving off.
The bus had a police escort through downtown, headed toward the court square. The Pontotoc Lady Warriors face off against Louisville for the 4A State Championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&