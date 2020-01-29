SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (21-3) picked up their second win of the season over county rival South Pontotoc by besting the Lady Cougars 68-42 on the road last Tuesday
Rebekah Pilcher accounted for most of the Lady Cougars’ scoring in the first period with a basket and two free throws. Pontotoc took a 16-9 lead into the second period.
Amber McCoy nailed a jumper to start the second period for the Lady Warriors. Sydney Brazil answered with a pair of free throws for South, but Pontotoc was pulling away. An offensive rebound and putback from Samya Brooks made it 23-11. A pair of free throws from Pilcher kept the Lady Cougars in the game.
Pontotoc’s DeeDee Shephard moved strong to her left and sank a jumper. Allie Beckley took it coast-to-coast for a layup, and Olivia Gray converted a 3-point play. The Lady Warriors surged late in the first half, opening up a 39-19 halftime advantage.
Brazil hit a pair of 3-pointers for South in the third period, stemming the tide somewhat. Pontotoc carried a commanding 57-32 lead into the final frame.
Pontotoc’s Jaydn Spears darted in and sank a runner to start the fourth period. The Lady Cats clawed, as South’s Maggie Gaspard gathered an offensive rebound that led to a Brazil 3-pointer. A scrappy bucket from South’s Caroline Cook and a 3-pointer from Gaspard launched a final scoring spurt, but the Lady Warriors had the contest well in hand.
The victory was one of three on the week for the Lady Warriors. Pontotoc also blasted Shannon 90-48 on Friday. On Saturday they traveled to the Roberson's Sportswear Challenge in Booneville, where they defeated McNairy Central (Tennessee) 68-56. Samya Brooks had 26 points and DeeDee Shephard 22.
Pontotoc, ranked the number two 4A team in the state by Mississippi Gridiron, has won 8 games in a row since back to back losses to powerhouses Meridian and Olive Branch over the holiday break.
On Friday South knocked off Itawamba AHS 66-53 to improve to 16-8. At press time they are tied with Itawamba AHS for second place in Division 2-4A with a 4-3 mark.