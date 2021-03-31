The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (8-5) jumped out to a big early lead and made it hold up in a 10-5 home Division 2-4A victory over Caledonia last Wednesday.
In the bottom of the first inning Allie Beckley led off by legging out an infield single. Beckley grabbed an extra base, stealing second on a Caledonia lapse, and she advanced to third on a wild pitch. Joryie McNight drove a single up the middle to put PHS on the board. Sadie Stegall then stepped up and drilled a two-run homer over the left field fence to make it 3-0. Another run came home when Kelsy Spears singled to drive in Addison Owen, who was hit by a pitch.
Caledonia put two on base in the second. Kaydence Suddith lined out to centerfielder Ella Hill, who threw in for a double play when the runner was caught too far off the bag at second. The PHS offense proceeded to put up another four-spot in the bottom half of the inning. Beckley lined a base hit, and with two down Stegall launched another two-run bomb. Sky Vaughn followed with a single, and Addison Owen was again hit by a pitch. Alexia Rogers extended the lead to 8-0 when she brought home courtesy runner Greta Huffstatler and Owen with a liner to left field.
The Lady Cavaliers got a bases clearing 3-run double from Ashlyn Jordan in the third, but they not could grab any lasting momentum. Pontotoc got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame. Channing Lane led off with a base hit and scored on a single by McKnight. Caledonia scored again in the fifth on an RBI double by Lauren Brown, but they got nothing else. Rogers drove in another run for a 10-4 Lady Warrior lead when she beat out an infield single with two outs to bring home McKnight.
Caledonia scored a run in the seventh but no more, as Averi Bridgman closed out the win in the circle. Kinsey Cayson started the game and threw five strong innings, allowing four runs (only two earned) on four hits; she struck out four. Bridgman allowed one run on two hits while throwing the final two innings.
Stegall went 3-3 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI for the Lady Warriors. McKnight finished 3-4 with 2 RBI, and Rogers was 2-4 with 3 RBI. Beckley also recorded a pair of hits.
Caledonia took the second matchup 10-4 on Friday night.