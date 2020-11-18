CENTER HILL- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors gradually pulled away last Tuesday on their way to a 58-39 road victory over Center Hill.
Angela Middleton grabbed a steal and drove downcourt for a layup to put Pontotoc on the board, followed by a free throw from Sky Vaughn. Riley Stanford drew a charge, and on the other end Vaughn put a shot in the bottom of the net. Angela Middleton then had a driving basket, as the Lady Warriors went up 7-0. Center Hill was held scoreless until a bucket by Kayleigh Prentiss at the 3:25 mark of the first. Makayla Boyd passed to a cutting Samya Brooks for a layup, and Brooks knocked down a turnaround jump shot to give Pontotoc up a 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Prentiss had a basket to open the second quarter for Center Hill, but the Lady Warriors answered when Stanford got inside her defender and scored off the glass. Vaughn then crashed the offensive glass and got to the foul line, hitting both for a 15-6 lead. Pontotoc got a basket and free throw from Allie Beckley and another free throw from Boyd to open their first double digit lead, 21-11, with 1:31 to go in the second. They went into halftime with a 21-13 advantage after the Lady Mustangs' Hope Mealer scored with 8 seconds left.
Pontotoc took firm control in the third quarter with a 12-4 run to open the second half. Beckley scored after a Lady Warrior steal, and Center Hill immediately turned the ball over in the backcourt again, leading to a breakaway by Vaughn, who was fouled and hit both free throws. Vaughn answered a Center Hill basket with a layup, and Brooks found a hole in the Lady Mustang defense on an inbounds play, with Beckley finding her for an easy two. Beckley pushed the ball all the way downcourt for a layup, and Riley Stanford had a putback to stretch the lead to 33-15.
Samya Brooks scored inside again late in the period, and Pontotoc held a 35-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.
After Center Hill's Madison Bush scored to open the fourth, Lady Warriors pushed their lead to 17 points after baskets by Middleton and Beckley. Center Hill fought back with a spurt that pulled them to within 11, but they could not sustain the momentum. Middleton drained a 3-pointer, and Vaughn intercepted a pass right under the basket for a layup. They went back up 17, 51-34, when Olivia Gray connected with a 3-pointer with 2:09 to go.
Two more buckets from Brooks and a 3-pointer from Middleton closed out the win for the Lady Warriors.
Vaughn paced Pontotoc in scoring with 15 points, while Middleton and Brooks each finished with 14.
Later in the week the Lady Warriors fell to Columbus 53-47 on Thursday.