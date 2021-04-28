ENTERPRISE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors came up just short in a road game against West Union last Tuesday, falling 10-9 in 8 innings.
Ella Kate Taylor smacked a 2-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Lady Eagles the early lead. The Lady Warriors got on the board in the top of the second. Channing Lane singled and later came home on an Allie Beckley base hit. West Union got the run back in the bottom half of the inning, however, with an RBI groundout from Sadie Cobb.
Sadie Stegall led off the top of the third for Pontotoc. Stegall drove a pitch to the right field wall for a double. She came all the way around to score on the play due to a pair of Lady Eagle errors. Later in the frame Alexia Rogers singled, and with two outs Lane drove a single to right to plate Rogers, tying it up 3-3.
West Union jumped right back on top in the bottom of the third. Eden Conlee led off with a single, and Ole Miss signee Annie Orman drilled a two-run home run to left field. The Lady Eagles also got a two-out RBI hit from Parker Gates to extend the lead to 6-3.
The Lady Warriors then gradually chipped away. In the top of the fourth Beckley reached second on an error. A sacrifice bunt by Joryie McKnight moved her to third, and Beckley scored on a triple by Sky Vaughn.
Averi Bridgman entered in the circle for Pontotoc in the bottom of the fourth, stranding a pair of baserunners. Kelsy Spears doubled in the top of the fifth, and Lane drove her in with a single to make it 6-5. West Union got a runner to second with no outs in the bottom half of the frame, but Bridgman struck out three straight to end the inning.
Pontotoc finally tied it up in the top of the sixth. Sky Vaughn singled, and Bridgman followed with a double. Rogers then tied the contest 6-6 with a groundout that brought home Vaughn.
The Lady Warriors took their first lead of the game in the seventh. Ella Hill drove a one-out double down the left field line and later scored on a passed ball. Down to their final three outs, the Lady Eagles responded to keep the game alive. Mackenzie Morris walked to start things off. She scored on a single by Gates, but the Lady Warriors were able to strand the potential winning run at third base.
Pontotoc took a two-run lead in the top of the eighth. Starting on second base by rule, Stegall advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Vaughn and scored on a passed ball. Bridgman reached on an error, and her courtesy runner Morgan Pennington would score on an RBI double by Spears.
West Union again responded, plating three in the home half to win it. An error on a ground ball from Conlee scored Cobb, who was placed on second. Orman then doubled in Conlee to make it 9-9. Orman stole third, and an error on the play allowed her to race home for the winning run.
Vaughn and Lane each had 3-hit games for Pontotoc. Spears finished with two hits.
The Lady Warriors (13-11) bounced back on Thursday with a 12-0 shutout of New Albany in their final game of the season. Bridgman allowed only five hits and struck out eight in the five-inning victory. The top three in the lineup- Beckley, McKnight and Vaughn- went a combined 8 of 9 with 5 RBI. Stegall and Spears each drove in a pair of runs.