PONTOTOC- Pontotoc volleyball and Hickory Flat went back and forth all the way to the end, but the Lady Warriors dropped a tough 5-set battle to the Lady Rebels 3-2 at home last Tuesday night.
The match was tight from the opening point. After big plays by Mollie Rackley and Channing Lane, as well as winning a number of rally points, the Lady Warriors held a slight 11-10 lead. Maggie Kimble spiked a big kill, followed by an emphatic block point at the net from Alayna Ball and an ace from Rackley that made it 14-10. After a Hickory Flat point, Lane had a kill and PHS won the ensuing point to go up 16-11. Pontotoc continued to maintain a small lead, and they went up 22-17 after a kill from Lane. The Lady Rebels won five of the next six points, however, with only a block from Ball keeping the Lady Warriors on top 23-22. Pontotoc held on, as Hickory Flat launched a serve beyond the back line, and the Lady Warriors won a long rally for the clinching point of the set.
Hickory Flat got off to a strong start with a 6-1 lead in the second set, but the Lady Warriors battled back. Kimble drilled an ace, and a kill from Sadie Stegall and a block from Lane pulled PHS within one. They then took an 8-7 edge, later taking the lead again at 12-11. Hickory Flat gradually pulled away, however. Pontotoc was within two at 15-13 when the Lady Rebels went on a big 10-2 run to win 25-15. Hickory Flat continued their momentum in the third set, opening up a commanding 17-8 lead. The Lady Warriors chipped away with a pair of aces and a kill by Rackley and a block by Lane. They were able to tie it up 18-18 and later pulled ahead 20-19 after a big kill by Stegall. Hickory Flat would end up winning the key points down the stretch, and the visitors went up 2 sets to 1 with a 25-21 victory.
Kimble smashed home a kill, followed by two aces from Rackley that put the Lady Warriors up 11-9 in the fourth set. Up 13-11, three straight points behind the serving of Izzy Park gave PHS a 16-11 advantage. Hickory Flat pulled within a point at 18-17, but with their backs to the wall the Lady Warriors finished the set out strong. Three consecutive kills, two from Rackley and one from Kimble, gave them some breathing room. Pontotoc then ripped off the final four points with Stegall on serve to take the set 25-17 and tie it up 2-2.
True to the rest of the contest, the deciding fifth set was tooth and nail. It was 8-7 Hickory Flat before the Lady Rebels got the momentum going once again with a run, scoring 7 of the last 8 points to take the match.
