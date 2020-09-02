PONTOTOC - The Pontotoc Lady Warriors volleyball team soundly defeated the visiting Lady Aggies from Kossuth on Thursday, winning in three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19.
The Lady Warriors came out of the gates swinging as Caroline Howard bumped an Aggie shot, Audrey Hamill set the ball, and De’Aisha Browner drove it home to get Pontotoc on the board first.
Hamill nailed a spike. Then Scout Waldrop set her for another kill, as Pontotoc pulled ahead 6-4.
Howard hammered home a spike. Then Kensley Nowicki stuffed an Aggie shot at the net as the Lady Warriors doubled Kossuth up 12-6.
Samya Brooks crushed a spike, and Nowicki ended a long volley with a winner to put Pontotoc ahead 16-6.
Kossuth’s Ashlee Newman lobbed a skillful shot over the Lady Warrior defense to inch the Lady Aggies closer at 18-7.
Pontotoc’s Mollie Rackley added three straight winners as the Women of the Tribe took a comfortable 21-11 lead.
Kossuth’s Emily Ross nailed a strong spike to inch the Lady Aggies closer at 24-14, but the Lady Warriors remained well in control.
A couple of stuffs at the net by Browner and the Lady Warriors took the first set handily.
Brooks and Rackley were hammers early in the second set, and combined with surgical serving from Waldrop, they helped Pontotoc stay ahead of the Lady Aggies, who seemed to warm up and keep closer pace.
Kossuth’s Morgan Null hit a nifty overhand kill to pull the visitors from Alcorn County to within striking distance at 10-7.
The Lady Warriors moved with strength and coordination. Waldrop set Hamill for a spike. Browner followed with another stuff at the net. Nowicki spiked a winner, and PHS was cruising.
Kossuth’s Tessa Bradley hit a nifty lob for a point, but it couldn’t stem the tide of the Lady Warriors’ onslaught.
Browner salvaged a shot out of the net, and Hamill scurried to set the ball back to Browner. The senior then hit a perfectly placed kill along the back line to put Pontotoc up 15-11.
Waldrop set Brooks for a spike, and a couple of knuckle-ball serving aces from Sadie Stegall all but closed the second set. To finish the frame, Waldrop made a great one-armed save, which Howard quickly followed with a set, and Nowicki put an exclamation mark on the play with a spike winner.
Waldrop set Browner for a kill shot early in the third set. Browner then craftily took a great set from Waldrop and bumped it over the defender to put the Women of the Tribe ahead 4-1.
Howard added a stellar diving save that led to a Pontotoc point.
Waldrop set Hamill for another spike. In an impressive show of team play, Stegall dug a shot, bumped to Hamill, who set Brooks for a smash. Pontotoc pulled ahead 11-5.
The Lady Warriors continued to move in symphony. In a one-two punch, Hamill bumped to Howard, who returned a perfect set for Hamill to spike a winner.
Hamill then tore off a string of serving aces. Kossuth’s Brantley Carter added a nifty winner, but the Lady Warriors continued to roll.
On the final play, Pontotoc’s Olivia Gray bumped to Waldrop, who set Hamill for the closing point.
Browner had a big game for the Lady Warriors with 7 kills, 5 blocks and 12 digs. Audrey Hamill recorded 6 kills and 12 assists. Howard and Waldrop each had 12 digs; Waldrop added 7 assists.
"We had a really aggressive game. We struggled with our serves, but were able to take control of the game through our strong defense and offense," said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor.
The Lady Warriors (3-0) had previously defeated Mooreville 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-11) on the road last Tuesday in their season opener.