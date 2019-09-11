PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (7-5, 1-1) picked up their first win in Division 2-4A play by defeating Mooreville 3-0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-11) last Thursday. Pontotoc dominated from the beginning and played one of their best matches of the season.
“Our energy and our effort was really consistent tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor. “We did a good job controlling what we can control.”
Pontotoc took the first set 25-7 in dominate fashion. Mooreville and Pontotoc battled back and forth in the second set until De’Aisha Browner worked the net and landed two kills to give Pontotoc an 8-6 lead. The Lady Warriors built upon that lead with nine straight points moments later with help from Randa Clair Payne, who had two aces during the run. Caroline Howard picked up an ace a few minutes later to extend the Pontotoc lead to 24-15, and the Lady Warriors finished off Mooreville to take a 2-0 lead.
Mooreville and Pontotoc were tied at 4-4 in the third set, but that would be the last time the Lady Warriors would not lead. Howard picked up two more aces, and Payne picked up one as well to finish off the Lady Troopers 25-11 and win the match.
“We played like we needed to play to get a division win,” said coach McGregor. “I’m proud of them.”