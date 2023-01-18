Mackenzie McGuirt

Pontotoc's Mackenzie McGuirt pushes the ball up the floor in the Lady Warriors' 74-52 win over New Albany on Jan. 10. The Lady Warriors improved to 19-1 on the season. 

 By Jonathan Wise

NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (19-1) pulled away from a scrappy New Albany team in the second half to pick up a 74-52 victory last Tuesday night.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you