NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (19-1) pulled away from a scrappy New Albany team in the second half to pick up a 74-52 victory last Tuesday night.
It was a 5-4 game when Kori Grace Ware rolled in a transition layup. Channing Lane subsequently buried a 3-pointer to make it 10-4. Lane then made a fast break bucket after a backcourt turnover by New Albany. Sarahia Hurd got to the free throw line and made 1 of 2, and Sadie Stegall hit a 3-pointer. Alayna Ball knocked down a jumper, and Ware drove for a layup to give the Lady Warriors a 20-8 lead. Ball and Mackenzie McGuirt had easy layups in the lane during the final minute of the first quarter, which ended with Pontotoc holding a 24-15 advantage.
After a 3-pointer from Jakila Feagin and baskets from Lane and Ball, Pontotoc held a 31-19 lead midway through the second quarter. After the Lady Bulldogs cut it to six, Lane hit a 3-pointer to put PHS up 35-25 with 3:13 to go in the quarter. From that point New Albany scored nine of the final 11 points of the first half to trim it to 37-34.
It was all Pontotoc in the second half, however. They began the third with a 12-3 run that opened up a 49-37 lead. Ware was a difference maker in the third quarter, making play after play.
The Lady Warriors were up 53-44 at the start of the fourth, and they only stretched the lead out from there. PHS outscored the Lady Bulldogs 21-8 in the final period to win by a comfortable 22-point margin.
Ware paced Pontotoc in scoring with 23 points. Three other Lady Warriors were in double figures, as Ball tallied 17, Lane 15 and Feagin 10.
