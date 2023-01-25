Jaycie Walker

Pontotoc senior goalie Jaycie Walker clears the ball in a loss to Itawamba AHS on Jan. 17. The Lady Warriors ended their season with a first round playoff loss to Newton County on Saturday.  Pontotoc's ending record was 14-5 (7-3)

 Jonathan Wise

Whenever Itawamba AHS and Pontotoc play, it tends to be a good one. Earlier this season, 80 minutes and 2 overtimes were not enough to decide a winner, with the Lady Warriors prevailing in penalty kicks. Last Tuesday the two teams met again, with Itawamba AHS winning 1-0 in double overtime.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you