Pontotoc senior goalie Jaycie Walker clears the ball in a loss to Itawamba AHS on Jan. 17. The Lady Warriors ended their season with a first round playoff loss to Newton County on Saturday. Pontotoc's ending record was 14-5 (7-3)
Whenever Itawamba AHS and Pontotoc play, it tends to be a good one. Earlier this season, 80 minutes and 2 overtimes were not enough to decide a winner, with the Lady Warriors prevailing in penalty kicks. Last Tuesday the two teams met again, with Itawamba AHS winning 1-0 in double overtime.
With six minutes to play in the first half, Pontotoc goalie Jaycie Walker made a great diving save on a rocket from Hadley Wiygul. With a little over three minutes remaining, Julianna Motes weaved through the defense for a shot, but Walker made another save to keep it scoreless at the half.
Early in the second half Carmen Owens made a run at the goal for the Lady Warriors, but her shot attempt was cleared by Itawamba AHS’s Kylee King. Melanie Holt found the back of the net for the Lady Indians in the 51st minute, but the goal was waived off. Pontotoc was fortunate in the 63rd minute when Itawamba AHS got a good look at an undefended goal, but the shot went wide right. A nice run from Owens in the final minute but came up empty, and the contest went into overtime tied 0-0.
It was still scoreless after the first 10-minute overtime. In the first minute of the second OT, Wiygul had a shot that narrowly missed. In the fourth minute Itawamba AHS was awarded a penalty kick on a controversial call when Walker came out of the goal to try to stop a shot attempt. Holt made the penalty kick to put the Lady Indians up 1-0. The Lady Warriors had some chances to tie it down the stretch. A free kick from Avery Walton was saved with under five minutes to go. In the waning minutes Owens again broke free down the sideline, but her shot was saved.
After a Senior Night victory over Shannon last Thursday, the Lady Warriors traveled to Newton County for the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday. There a good season came to an end in a 2-1 defeat. Kareli Mendoza scored Pontotoc’s lone goal, with an assist from Paola Gomez. Pontotoc finishes the season with a 14-5 record (7-3 Division 2-4A)
