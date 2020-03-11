PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (5-1-1) continued their strong start to the season with a 4-1 win over Senatobia last Thursday night. Kinsey Cayson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for Pontotoc, picking up the win while giving up two hits and striking out four.
“Kinsey has done a good job for us so far this year,” said Pontotoc head coach Michael Wildmon. “She is moving pitches around and has been keeping teams off balance.”
Addison Owen reached on an error, and Sadie Stegall drove her home with a triple to give Pontotoc a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. Abigail Anderson drove Stegall in with a single to extend Pontotoc’s lead to 2-0. Abigail Anderson scored on a throwing error in the 3rd inning to make it 3-0, and then Adison Owen drove in Allie Beckley on a fielder’s choice in the 4th inning to give the Lady Warriors a 4-0 lead. Kinsey Cayson had faced the minimum before Senatobia scored a run in seventh inning to make it 4-1.
“We didn’t hit it particularly well tonight. Abigail had a few hits and Allie hit it well out of the lead off spot,” said coach Wildmon. “It’s still early, and we just have to keep grinding away and taking better swings.”
Anderson led Pontotoc with three hits, a run scored, and a run driven in. Beckley had two hits and a run scored. Owen had a hit and drove in a run. Sadie Stegall had a hit, scored a run and drove in one as well for the Lady Warriors.